Congress will regain lost ground in Malegaon: Prasad Hiray

Malegaon: Exuding confidence in the wake of recent ‘mass defection’ of leaders and corporators from Congress, Prasad Hiray said the party will soon regain its lost ground in Malegaon and emerge stronger.
Prasad Hiray - former President of Malegaon City District Congress Committee and son of former minister Dr Baliram Hiray, was talking to ummid.com ahead of the party workers’ meeting to be held at Malegaon Congress Bhavan Sunday.
Besides others, the meeting is attended by Maharashtra Congress Observer Syed Muzaffar Husain, General Secretary Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Tarique Farooqui and Ramesh Kahandole.
“The Congress party is fully prepared to contest all seats in the ensuing local elections”, he said.
The Congress party had a total of 28 corporators in Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) with party members holding all key posts, including the posts of Mayor and Standing Committee Chairman.
The party however received a jolt in January this year when Shaikh Rasheed, former MLA and Malegaon Congress Chief, defected to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) along with all the 28 corporators.
“Leaders come and go, but the party remains. Moreover, the Congress support base in Malegaon is very strong”, he said, adding that the corporation election expected in May this year will prove this fact.
Unravelled by the recent ‘mass defection’, Prasad Hiray said it has in fact provided the party an opportunity to infuse young and fresh blood, and bring into the party fold “committed people who work to strengthen the party and not for own self”.
“Today’s meeting has been called for this purpose, and to restructure and prepare the party for future challenges”, he said.
“The battery of senior Congress leaders who are here in Malegaon will surely boost the morale of the party workers”, he said reiterating, “The party will contest with full strength not only the civic elections, but also the assembly and parliamentary elections in 2024.”
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.