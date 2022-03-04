KEA UG NEET 2021 2nd Round Schedule, Option Entry date published

KEA NEET UG 2021 Second Round Counselling Schedule: Karnataka Examination Authority has published on its official website kea.kar.nic.in today i.e. Friday March 04, 2022 KEA UG NEET 2021 Second Round Counselling Schedule for the students seeking admission in First Year MBBS and BDS courses.
Along with round 2 counselling schedule, the KEA has also released today seat matrix and details of vacant seats after the first round of medical counselling.
According to the KEA UG NEET 2021 Round 2 MBBS/BDS Counselling Schedule released by the Karnataka Medical Admission Authority, candidates will be allowed to change, edit, re-order or modify options for second round from March 05 to 07, 2022.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will publish on March 08, 2022 Seat Allotment Result of Second Round, as per the round 2 schedule for admission in MBBS and BDS.
Display of Seat Matrix (un-allotted,Cancelled, Forfeited, Choice-3, Choice-4 seats and newly permitted, if any): March 04, 2022
Option entry-rearrangement of options by already verified candidates only: From 11:00 am March 05 to 07, 2022 up to 03:00 pm
Publication of Second Round allotment Result: March 08, 2022 after 06:00 pm
Payment of fees if not paid: March 09 to 11, 2022
Submission of original document: March 09 to 12, 2022
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had released on February 07, 2022 on its official website kea.kar.nic.in the KEA UG NEET 2021 Round 1 Allotment Result for the students who have registered for First Year MBBS/BDS admission in Karnataka.
KEA started on December 14, 2021 receiving online application from the students seeking admission in first year undergraduate medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and BAMS run by government aided, semi-aided and recognised colleges and institutions.
