Gujarat NEET UG 2021 Second Round Seat Allotment: Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses (ACPUGMEC) has extended Choice Filling dates for Round 2 of NEET UG MBBS, BDS, BAMS and BHMS Admission Counselling earlier started through its official website medadmgujarat.org.
ACPUGMEC started choice filling for NEET UG Second Round counselling from February 28. The last date was earlier fixed as March 05, 2022 till 04:00 pm.
As per the latest notification, ACPUGMEC has extended the last date of choice filling for second round up to 03:00 pm March 07, 2022.
As per the second round counselling schedule of medical, dental, ayurvedic and homeopathic admission, ACPUGMEC was scheduled to publish today i.e. Sunday March 6, 2022 the second round seat allotment result. This however will be delayed as the choice filling dates have been revised.
While extending the choice and option submission dates, the ACPUGMEC has not announced any new date to publish the second round allotment result. It is most likely to publish it late in the evening on March 07 or early morning on March 08, 2022.
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling is conducted for admission in Medical, Dental, Ayurvedic and Homeopathy for the academic year 2022-23. The courses include MBBS, BDS, BAMS and BHMS.
The candidates who have not yet exercised the choice and option submission for the second round can do before 03:00 pm March 07, as per the revised schedule.
1. Click here to go to the official website: medadmgujarat.ncode.in.
2. Click on "Candidate Registration/Login" under Online Services section of the Home Page.
3. Login using ID, Password and 14-digit pin.
4. Entre choices and options as per your preference.
5. Save and submit.
All the candidates, included in the Merit List of ACPUGMEC, can participate in 2nd and subsequent rounds of Gujarat Medical Admission Counselling, irrespective of their status in the previous round.
Candidates should also note that the choices filled for NEET UG Round 1 counselling has been deleted. So, candidates have to fill new choices for the 2nd round.
A candidate, who has confirmed his/her admission in the First Round, and has given consent to participate in the second and subsequent round, is allotted new and different seat, the admission of the first round will get automatically cancelled.
"If a candidate takes part in 2nd round of ACPUGMEC and his/her admission does not get upgraded than his/her admission of 1st round will remain confirmed and continued", the admission notification said.
Candidates should carefully read process of choice filling and round 2 participation published on the official website.
