UP NEET UG (2021) 2nd Round Allotment - Direct Link

UP NEET UG 2021 Second Round Allotment Result: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is scheduled to publish today i.e. Tuesday March 08, 2022 on its official website upneet.gov.in UP NEET UG 2021 Allotment List of Second Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses.
"UP NEET UG (2021) 2nd round result of seat allotment will be on March 08/09, 2022", Second Round Schedule of Medical and Dental Counselling 2021 said.
Once declared today, UP NEET UG 2021 Second Round Allotment Result will be available on UP Medical Admission website upneet.gov.in.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as 'Allotment Result Round 2' under Candidates Services section of the home page.
3. The Second Allotment List will open in PDF.
4. Check your name and name of the college allotted to you.
Candidates should note that DGME has not mentioned any confirmed time to release (Round 2) UP NEET UG Allotment result. The result will however be released anytime by today evening.
Candidates will be able to download from the official website UP NEET UG Second Round Allotment letter from March 09 to 14, 2022.
"Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date for UP NEET UG Round 2 counselling is March 09 to 14, 2022", DGME UP said.
Candidates who have registered for UP NEET UG Second Round Counselling conducted for admission in first year MBBS and BDS, and verified their documents were asked to submit choice filling and locking till March 7, 2022.
DGME UP) had published on February 01, 2022 UP NEET UG 2021 Allotment List of the First Round of Counselling conducted for admission in First Year MBBS / BDS and other Medical Courses.
It started through its website upneet.gov.in from February 17, 2022 Online Registration for Second Round of Counselling for students seeking admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other medical courses.
