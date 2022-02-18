UP NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Counselling starts, last date to register Feb 21

UP NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Counselling: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) has started through its official website upneet.gov.in from Thursday February 17, 2022 Online Registration for Second Round of Counselling for students seeking admission in First Year MBBS, BDS and other medical courses.
Candidates willing to participate in UP NEET UG Second Round Counselling should note that the last date of registration is February 21, 2022.
Students should also note that date for Document Verification, and submission of important documents, including caste certificate, for round 2 is from February 18 to 22, 2022.
According to the UP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Schedule released by the Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh, UP NEET UG Merit List (Round 2) will be released on February 22, 2022.
Date for Online Choice Filling for the Second Round of UP NEET UG MBBS, BDS Counselling is from March 04 to 07, 2022.
1. Click here to go to official website: upneet.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Registration".
4. Enter your Roll Number and NEET Application Number.
5. Enter the Captcha code as you see and click on Submit.
6. Follow the instructions and complete Online Registration.
The Directorate will declare UP NEET UG Second Round Result (Round 2 seat allotment result) on March 8/9, 2022, as per the medical counselling schedule of second round.
"Downloading allotment letter and Security Fee deposit date for UP NEET UG Round 2 counselling is March 09 to 14, 2022", DGME UP said.
DGME UP had released on Round 1 allotment result on February 1, 2022.
For participation in counselling, NEET UG 2021 candidates will have to register online by depositing Rs.2000/- online through the official website (upneet.gov.in).
Online registered candidates will have to get their documents verified at the nodal centres in person.
Candidates are required to deposit security fee (Rs.30,000/- for Government seat and Rs.200,000/- for Private Medica seat and Rs.100,000/- for Private Dental seats) as CTS Bank Draft in the name of "Director General Medical Education & Training Uttar Pradesh" payable at Lucknow.
