CTET December 2021 Result Declared - Check Here

CTET December 2021 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared on its official website cbseresults.nic.in today i.e. Wednesday Thursday March 09, 2022 the result of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) held in the month of December 2021/January 2022.
1. Click here to go to the CTET result website: cbseresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as " CENTRAL TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (CTET) DECEMBER - 2021"
3.
Enter Roll Number in the given box.
4. Click on Submit button to check your result and scorecard.
1. Click here to go to the CTET result website: cbseresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as " CENTRAL TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (CTET) DECEMBER - 2021"
3.
Enter Roll Number in the given box.
4. Click on Submit button to check your result and scorecard.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test CTET December 2021 from December 16, 2021 to January January 21, 2022 in online i.e. Computer based mode.
As per the CTET result published by the CBSE Wednesday, a total of 18,92,276 candidates had registered for Paper - 1 and a total of 14,95,511 appeared for the test. Out of them 04,45,467 have declared qualified.
On the other hand a total of 16,62,886 candidates had registered for Paper -2 and a total of 12,78,165 appeared for the test. Out of them 02,20,069 have declared qualified.
The CBSE had published CTET 2021 Answer Keys, Question Papers and OMR Sheet of the candidates on January 31, 2022. Candidates were asked to raise objections, if any, on or before February 04, 2022.
The CBSE had conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test CTET 2019 on January 31, 2021. Its result was declared on February 26, 2021.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.