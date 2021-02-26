CTET January 2021 Result Declared - Check Here

CTET January 2021 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Friday declared on its official website cbseresults.nic.in the result of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) held in the month of January 2021.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test CTET 2019 on Sunday January 31, 2021.
As per the result data released by the CBSE, a total of 4,14,798 candidates have qualified Paper I while 2,39,501 candidates have cleared the Paper II.
The CTET examination was to be held in July 2020 but owing to coronavirus, it was continuously delayed. For the convenience of the candidates, new CTET examination centres were created in 23 more cities.
The CTET examination was earlier scheduled to be held in 112 cities across the country, but under the new arrangements made by the Union Education Ministry owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the examination was conducted in 135 cities.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.