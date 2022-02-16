CTET December 2021 Result: When, Where and How to Check

CTET December 2021 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to publish on CTET official website ctet.nic.in the result of the candidates who had appeared for the Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 exam.
The CTET 2021 was held in 92 cities all over India from December 16, 2021 to January 21, 2022 in 20 languages, according to CTET Notification.
The CBSE had published CTET 2021 Answer Keys, Question Papers and OMR Sheet of the candidates on January 31, 2022. Candidates were asked to raise objections, if any, on or before February 04, 2022.
Accordingly it is expected that the CBSE will release in a day or two the result of CTET Dec 2021 exam.
Candidates who appeared for the Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 should note that the central board has not confirmed any date to publish the result. Some media reports had claimed that CTET result will be declared on Feb 15, 2022. The result was however not declared yesterday as claimed in the media reports.
Candidates should note that CBSE release CTET result 1-2 weeks after publishing answer keys. Accordingly they can expect their result any moment.
Candidates should also note that once declared, CTET result will be available on the official website ctet.nic.in.
Candidates should also note that the CBSE had earlier said adopt a score normalisation process while preparing the CTET result.
"To ensure fairness, the board may adopt a score normalisation process to account for variations, if any, in the difficulty level of different sets of question papers", the CBSE said.
CTET 2021 was held in two shifts - 09:30 am to 12:00 pm and 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm. The CBSE had used different sets of question papers in every shift of examination.
The board also said diligent efforts were made to ensure that the difficulty level of questions and coverage of syllabus remains comparable across each question paper set.
The CBSE had conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test CTET 2019 on January 31, 2021. Its result was declared on February 26, 2021.
