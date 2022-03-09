DME MP NEET UG Round 2 Allotment List - Direct Link

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Allotment: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh Bhopal is set to release on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in Round 2 Seat Allotment result of MP NEET UG 2021 Counselling Thursday March 10, 2022.
Candidates who are participating in Madhya Pradesh Medical and Dental Counselling should note that Round 2 Allotment Result was scheduled to be published today i.e. Wednesday March 08, 2022.
DME MP however revised the counselling schedule and said the second round allotment result will be released on Thursday March 10, 2022.
"Allotment result of second round will be on March 10, 2022", Madhya Pradesh MBBS / BDS Counselling Revised Schedule says.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on the box marked as "Allotment List" and click on Second Round Seat Allotment result.
3. Enter Application ID, Date of Birth and Phone Number if asked.
4. Enter Captcha Code and proceed to check NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result 2021.
Candidates should note that the Madhya Pradesh medical admission authority has not mentioned any time to release the Second Round provisional allotment information. It will however release the result any time by Thursday afternoon.
Candidates should note that reporting at allotted Medical / Dentalcollege in person for document verification and admission should be done from March 11 to 14, 2022 (up to 05:00 pm), DME MP said. Upgradation after admission can also be done during the same period.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started from March 01, 2022 through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in Choice Filling and Locking for MP NEET UG Round 2 Counselling conducted for admission in different medical courses including MBBS and BDS.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had released on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on January 31, 2022. Reporting at allotted Medical / Dental college in person for document verification and admission for Round 1 was done from Feb 01 to 24, 2022.
Candidates who do do not get admission in second round should note that DME MP will conduct Mop Up Round for the vacant seats. Fresh registration for Mop up round will start on March 11, 2022.
