Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Allotment List 2021 - Direct Link

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Round 1 Allotment 2021: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh Bhopal is set to publish on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in Round 1 Seat Allotment Result of NEET UG (Medical MBBS and Dental - BDS) Counselling today i.e. Monday January 31, 2022.
"Allotment result of first round will be on January 31, 2022", Madhya Pradesh MBBS / BDS Counselling Revised Schedule says.
Candidates should note that the Madhya Pradesh medical admission authority has not mentioned any time to release the First round provisional allotment information. It will however release the result any time by today afternoon.
Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round of Madhya Pradesh MBBS and BDS Counselling should confirm their admission from February 1 to 7, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
2. Click on the box marked as "Allotment List" and click on First Round Seat Allotment result.
3. Enter Application ID, Date of Birth and Phone Number if asked.
4. Enter Captcha Code and proceed to check NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result 2021.
Candidates should note that reporting at allotted Medical / Dentalcollege in person for document verification and admission should be done from February 01 to 07, 2022 (up to 05:00 pm), DME MP said.
As per the counselling schedule, candidates can opt for upgradation or seat cancellation through candidate log-in from Feb 1 to 7, 2022 till 12:00 mid-night.
DME Madhya Pradesh will publish vacancy for 2nd round of medical and dental counselling on February 10, 2022.
Candidates who could not get admission in first round would be allowed Choice and Option filling for second round from February 11 to14, 2022.
"NEET UG Second Round Allotment result will be published on February 18, 2022", DME MP said.
DME Madhya Pradesh had released the merit list of the rgistered candidates on its official website on January 22, 2022.
