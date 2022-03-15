‘Utterly Disappointing’: AIMPLB, Jamiat on Karnataka HC Hijab verdict

New Delhi: All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPL) and Jamiat Ulama i Hind – two largest organisations representing Indian Muslims, Tuesday said the Karnataka High Court Verdict upholding Hijab ban in schools is “utterly disappointing”.
In separate statements issued soon after the High Court ruling, All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamiat Ulama i Hind said the verdict would have a direct impact on religious freedom.
“This verdict would have many negative implications, especially on the education of Muslim girl students as they would lose their right to choice and their confidence in the present communal atmosphere”, Maulana Mahmood Asa’d Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, said while maintaining that no society is governed only by its legal nuances about issues where traditional and social values matter a lot.
He noted that India has a very ancient tradition and civilization, especially with reference to Indian Muslim women who have a deep attachment with their belief about modesty and veil that can never be erased merely by judicial intervention.
Maulana Madani emphasized that the decision regarding any particular religion should be based on the accepted interpretation of the beliefs by the authoritative scholars and jurists of that religion and the courts should not take a diverted path in this regard.
Maulana Madani urged the state governments and the central government to fulfil their responsibility of protecting the established culture and tradition of a particular community.
“If the issue is not resolved by the court then in a democratic country Parliament and Assemblies have absolute right to enact a law. Therefore we urge the governments to take action that can serve larger national interests”, he said.
In its reaction, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) called the Karnataka HC ruling not only disappointing but also discriminatory.
“Right to wear attire, dress or clothing as per his or her choice is fundamental right given to any citizen. Moreover, the verdict pronounced by the Karnataka HC is against various sections of the Indian Constitution”, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board said.
“There are instances when the government allows use of religious symbols and permits traditional practices. Against this backdrop stopping Muslim girls from wearing Hijab is discriminatory on the basis of their faith”, he said.
In their reaction on the High Court verdict, the Muslim girl students who had challenged the state ban on Hijab said they were feeling betrayed in their own country.
Talking to media soon after the HC order they said they will not shun Hijab at any cost and continue the legal battle to fight for their constitutional rights.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.