TN TET 2022 Online Application - Direct Link

TN TET 2022: Teachers Recruitment Board, Government of Tamil Nadu has started online registration for TN Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET 2022) through its official website trb.tn.nic.in.
According to the TNTET 2022 notification, online application for the test was scheduled to start on March 14, 2022. It however started from today i.e. March 15, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the TET website: trb.tn.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as TNTET 2022 Online Application Form
3. Click on the link marked as “Click here for Online Application Form”
4. Click on “New User”, Read the given instructions, click on the Checkbox on the bottom of the page, and click on continue button
5. Fill the form and click on Submit button
1. Click here to go to the TET website: trb.tn.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as TNTET 2022 Online Application Form
3. Click on the link marked as “Click here for Online Application Form”
4. Click on “New User”, Read the given instructions, click on the Checkbox on the bottom of the page, and click on continue button
5. Fill the form and click on Submit button
Candidates who wish to appear for Teacher Eligibility Test this year should note that the last date of application is April 13, 2022.
Candidates should note that Teachers Recruitment Board Tamil Nadu has not yet confirmed the date of the exam. It has however published the following important dates relating to teacher exam.
Date of Notification: March 07, 2022
Commencement of submission of online Application: March 14, 2022 (Started on March 15)
Last date for submission of online Application: April 15, 2022
Date of Examination TNTET – Paper I: Will be announced later
Date of Examination TNTET – Paper II: Will be announced later
Date of Notification: March 07, 2022
Commencement of submission of online Application: March 14, 2022 (Started on March 15)
Last date for submission of online Application: April 15, 2022
Date of Examination TNTET – Paper I: Will be announced later
Date of Examination TNTET – Paper II: Will be announced later
Examination fee is Rs. 500/- for all the candidates except SC, SCA, ST and Person with Disability. For SC, SCA, ST and Person with Disability Candidates, the examination fee is Rs. 250/-.
"Since the examination fee is different for various categories, candidates are advised to enter the correct Community / Person with Disability category. Once the payment is made, it will not be refunded", the board said.
Regarding age limit, the board said a candidate must be minimum of 18 years old. "There is no upper age limit", it said.
TN TET will be comprising of 02 papers. Number of questions will be150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), and duration of the examination will be 3 hours. "Mode of Examination will be intimated later", the board said.
For TN TET syllabus, exam pattern and other details candidates can visit the official website.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.