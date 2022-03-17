Why not 'Gujarat Files', 'Lakhimpur Files' - Questions after 'Kashmir Files'

New Delhi/Lucknow/Guwahati/Agartala: Amid wild sharing of provocative and inflammatory videos being shared by those watching “Kashmir Files”, questions are now raised why not highlight a series of communal riots and other violent incidents that occurred with regular interval in different parts of India.
'The Kashmir Files' is based on Kashmiri Pandits' alleged exodus from the Valley in 1990. Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others. The film was released nation-wide on March 11.
It is accused that the filmmaker and the cast have the backing of the BJP and RSS – the ruling dispensation in India. The allegations seem to have credence as all BJP ruled states have waived off the tax on the film and are also organising its special screening and show.
In some states, the government announced paid holiday for the staff who wish to watch the film. Besides this, Prime Minister Modi too has endorsed the film.
There is difference of opinion about who actually was responsible for the alleged exodus of Pandits from Kashmir. There are also doubts over the actual data of those affected. The film however has portrayed the incident in a way that is charging the already polarised atmosphere in India. The filmamker is also accused of twisting the actual facts.
Social media platforms are flooded with videos showing people vowing for revenge after watching the film. Alarmed by this, AIUDF President and MP, Badruddin Ajmal Qasmi, has asked the governments in New Delhi and Assam to ban the screening of the film.
"I request Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Assam Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) to ban ‘The Kashmir Files' immediately, as it would lead to communal tension," he said.
"I have not seen the movie, but it has to be banned. A lot of incidents happened in different parts of India since Kashmir 40 years ago. Even the Nellie massacre happened (1983) in Assam," he told the media.
Ajmal said that to create needless tension and enmity between Hindus and Muslims, the film is screened after being "sponsored by the RSS and BJP".
On the other hand, Samajwadi Party rakes the Lakhimpur killing, and asked why a film should not be made highlighting farmers killing.
“If a film like 'The Kashmir Files' could be made, then there should also be one on the October 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence”, he said in response to a question by reporters on the sidelines of a function in Sitapur on Wednesday evening.
"Your Sitapur is a neighbouring district of Lakhimpur Kheri. If a movie has come up on Kashmir, then a film can be made on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident also," Akhilesh said.
Akhilesh was referring to the violence that erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3, 2021, when an SUV allegedly belonging to the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra 'Teni', mowed down four farmers and a journalist.
Responding on the screening of the film, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi while talking to NDTV said:
"Certainly Kashmiri Pandits were killed in Kashmir. 209 people were killed, I have full names, which I can provide. But who will shed tears for the 1500 Hindus who were killed, who were not Kashmiri Pandits, who belonged to the Dogra area. Seeing the film, the Prime Minister of the country remembered the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits. He has been in government for seven years."
Owaisi also expressed concern over the viral videos being shared by those watching the film.
"Why people are making videos against Muslims after watching the film? Why is hatred being promoted against Muslims? How many videos are lying on social media, in which someone is standing in the cinema hall and giving speech against Muslims, why so?" he asked.
Meanwhile, social media is also trending with hash tags #GujaratFiles along with #KashmirFiles using which those opposed to the film and those in favour both are posting images, memes and videos – mostly of the communal violence and riots that took place in the past.
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah said that the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits should be investigated.
Speaking to IANS, Abdullah said:
"Appoint an independent judicial inquiry commission to look into the events. That will show who was responsible."
He also urged the Union government to take urgent steps for the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits.
"Many have not got their monthly compensation amount for some time," Abdulla said, adding:
"Why has it been stopped? How can they manage their lives in these times of high inflation?"
During that turbulent year, Abdullah was the Chief Minister of the erstwhile state and Mufti Mohammad Saeed was the Union Home Minister in the V.P. Singh government, which was supported by both the BJP and the Communists.
The Kashmiri Pandit community has been attacking him for his failure to stop the violence against them. The community calls the exodus 'genocide' and has held Abdullah responsible for the violence.
Abdullah, in turn, has blamed the then J&K Governor, Jagmohan, for the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, and has accused the BJP of using the community as vote bank and doing nothing in return.
