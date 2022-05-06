WBJEE 2022 Answer Key released, Download PDF here

WBJEE 2022 Answer Keys: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the model answer keys of West Bengal Joint Entrance Exams (WBJEE 2022) on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
West Bengal Joint Entrance Exams (WBJEE) was held on Saturday April 30, 2022.
“In line with the section 11.0 (a, b, c) of WBJEE-2022 Information Bulletin, model answer keys for WBJEE-2022 have been uploaded”, the board said in an official notification.
“Candidates can log-in and view the model answer keys”, the board said.
1. Click here to go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
2. Click on the tab marked as “View/Challenge Answer Key WBJEE 2022 till 8th May 2022”
3. Select one of the two options – Through Application Number and Password or Date of Birth.
4. Sign-in using the details as per your selection.
5. Follow the instructions to proceed.
6. Check the Answer Key and raise objection if any.
1. Click here to go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.
2. Click on the tab marked as “View/Challenge Answer Key WBJEE 2022 till 8th May 2022”
3. Select one of the two options – Through Application Number and Password or Date of Birth.
4. Sign-in using the details as per your selection.
5. Follow the instructions to proceed.
6. Check the Answer Key and raise objection if any.
Candidates should note that the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release OMR Sheet and candidates’ response later on.
The board further said if a candidate is not satisfied with the answer key, he/she can raise objections till May 08, 2022.
“If any candidate is not satisfied with the answer key, he/she can challenge any key by 8th May, 11:59 p.m. through the user interface provided”, the board said.
The candidate has to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs.500 per question challenged through net banking/ debit card/ credit card. No challenge will be reviewed if the fee payment is not successful”, the board said.
“WBJEEB will review all challenges and take final decisions. The Board’s decision in this regard will be final and no further communication/ request/appeal will be entertained", the board said.
"WBJEE Result, Scores and ranks will be calculated based on the final reviewed answer keys”, the board said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.