CGBSE 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link to Download

Chhattisgarh 12th Result 2022 Date: The result of Class 12 board examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) in 2022 is most likely to be declared soon - though some reports said they could be declared on Thursday May 12.
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to confirm the date and time of CGBSE 10th 12th result 2022 declaration today, reports citing the board sources said.
Once declared, the Chhattisgarh Class 12 result 2022 will be available on the official as well as other websites including cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.
Follow the steps given below to check your result.
1. Click here to go to the CGBSE result website: results.cg.nic.in.
2. Click on the limk marked as Higher Secondary Exam (12th) Result 2022.
3. Enter your Roll Number and Captcha code as seen in the box.
4.
Click on 'Submit' button to check your result.
Students should note that the website response time could be a bit slow due to heavy rush of students checking their results all at once. Hence they should not get panic and waith for the smooth operation of the website.
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education had conduced Class 12th exams from March 2 to 30, 2022.
Chhattisgarh, state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced ‘Helicopter Ride’ for the toppers of both classes 10th and 12th this year.
In 2021, Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th exams were not conducted because of Covid-19 and the results of the students were prepared based on internal assessment.
In 2020, the over all pass percentage of Class 12 exam conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) was 78.59%. Tikesh Vaishnohas topped the CGBSE Class 12 exam 2020 scoring 97.80% marks in 2020.
