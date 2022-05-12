GSEB Gujarat 12th (Science) Result 2022 Today - Direct Link

Gujarat HSc (Science) 2022 Result: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar is set to declare the result of Class 12 or Class XII HSC Science stream today i.e. Thursday May 12, 2022 on its official website gseb.org.
GSEB Class 12 or HSC exam this year was conducted in the state of Gujarat from March 28 to April 08, 2022
As per the announcement by Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, GSEB 12th Science results 2022 are scheduled to be declared at 10:00 am today.
Candidates can check with the help of stpe given below the Gujarat Board Class 12 or HSC Science stream results on the official website: gseb.org.
1. Click here to go to the official website: gseb.org.
2. Click on the link button marked as "RESULT".
3. Enter seat number.
4. Click on "Go".
5. The results will be displayed on the screen.
6. Save the results and take a print out for further reference.
Along with 12th result, the Gujarat board will also release the Toppers List and Pass Percentage - overall, school-wise, districtwise etc.
Out of more than 5 lakh registered candidates, some 1.7 lakh students had appeared for the 2022 GSEB HSC Science stream exam. Rest appeared for Arts, Huminities, Commerce and other streams.
In 2021, no exams were taken due to Covid-19 pandemic and all the 1.15 lakh students were given mass promotion.
In 2020, the state had recorded a pass percentage of 76.29. It was an improvement by 3.02 per cent from 2019 when the overall pass percentage was 73.27.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) was established in the year 1960, its functions include prescribing syllabus, study material, education policies and the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) also conducts examinations at The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) level.
