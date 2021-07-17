Gujarat 12th Result 2021 Today - Check

Gujarat GSEB HSC Result 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Gandhinagar, is set to declare online GSEB HSC 12th 2021 Science stream results today i.e. Saturday July 17, 2021, it is officially confirmed.
The Gujarat GSEB board HSC (Fresher/Repeater) Results 2021 of Science stream will be declared today on July 17, 2021 at 8.00 am, the GSEB board said in a statement. Results of Arts and Commerce will be declared at a later date.
“HSC Science May 2021 result will be declared on 17 July 2021 after 8:00 am on the result website. Only schools can download the result. Student can get the result from their schools”, the board said.
Only schools can check the Gujarat board GSEB Class 12 or HSC results on the official website gseb.org. The GSEB 12th result will also be available on gipl.net.
1. Schools can go to Gujarat Gandhinagar board GSEB website by clicking here: gseb.org.
2. Click on 'HSC Exam Result 2021'
3. Enter roll number and name
4. Click on "Submit"
5. The results will be displayed on the screen
6. Save the results and take a print out for further reference.
This year, the GSEB Class 12 (Higher Secondary or HSC) exam was cancelled due to Covid-19 Pandemic. The result is therefore prepared on the basis of internal assessment and special evaluation schemed approved for the pandemic year.
The GSEB board exams were slated to be held from July 1 to 16. A total of 1.40 lakh students of Science stream and 5.43 lakh of General Stream (Arts and Commerce) had registered for Class 12 GSEB exams this year. They however could not appear due to Coronavirus. There result will be declared today based on their performance in school.
Students should also note that the Gujarat board will not release Merit List and details of toppers. District-wise result statistics will however be published on the official website.
In 2020, more than 6 lakh students had appeared for Gujarat board 12th annual exams. The state had recorded a pass percentage of 76.29 in 2020. It was an improvement by 3.02 per cent from 2019 when the overall pass percentage was 73.27.
The pass percentage of girl-students was 82.20% whereas that of boys-students was 70.97% in 2020 12th board exam.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) was established in the year 1960, its functions include prescribing syllabus, study material, education policies and The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) also conducts examinations at The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) level.
