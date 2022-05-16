GSEB 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022 - Direct Link

Gujarat 12th (Arts and Commerce) Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar is set to declare the result of Class 12 or Class XII HSC Arts and Commerce streams on its official website gseb.org.
1. Click here to go to the official website: gseb.org.
2. Enter 6-digit seat number starting with B or E.
3. Click on "Go".
4. The results will be displayed on the screen.
5. Save the results and take a print out for further reference.
Along with 12th Arts and Commerce result, the Gujarat board will also release the Toppers List and Pass Percentage - overall, school-wise, districtwise etc.
Candidates should note that Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has not confirmed yet the exact date and time of Class 12th Arts and Commerce result announcement.
However since the board has already declared the Class 12th Science Stream result, students of Arts and Commerce can also get their result in the next couple of days.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board declared the result of Class 12 or Class XII Science stream on Thursday May 12, 2022.
The Gujarat board recorded an overall Pass Percentage of 72.02%. Students in Group A with Mathematics posted 78.40% result while the result of Group B students with Biology was 68.58 %.
GSEB Class 12 or HSC exam this year was conducted in the state of Gujarat from March 28 to April 08, 2022.
Out of more than 5 lakh registered candidates, some 1.7 lakh students had appeared for the 2022 GSEB HSC Science stream exam. Rest appeared for Arts, Huminities, Commerce and other streams.
