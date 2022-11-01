CSAB NEUT 2022 Round 1 Allotment Published - Link to Check

CSAB NEUT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has published on its website csab.nic.in on Monday October 31, 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result of the counselling conducted to fill the seats remained vacant after JoSAA Final Round conducted for admission in IITs, NIITs and other premium institutions running Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses.
"Round 1 Seat Allocation Result for NEUT 2022 Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy has been anounced", CSAB NEUT said in a single line message posted on its website.
Candidates allotted seat in the first round of CSAB NEUT counselling should note that the reporting time is from November 01 to 05, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: csab.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "View Round 1 Result Engineering and Architecture" under candidate activity board on the Home Page.
4. Click on the appropriate link marked as "View Round 1 Seat Allocation Result for Pharmacy" to see Pharmacy allotment result.
5. Login using Roll Number and Date of Birth.
6. Click on Submit button to check Provisional Seat Allotment Result - Round 1.
1. Click here to go to the official website: csab.nic.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "View Round 1 Result Engineering and Architecture" under candidate activity board on the Home Page.
4. Click on the appropriate link marked as "View Round 1 Seat Allocation Result for Pharmacy" to see Pharmacy allotment result.
5. Login using Roll Number and Date of Birth.
6. Click on Submit button to check Provisional Seat Allotment Result - Round 1.
Online payment of counseling and seat allotment/acceptance fee of Rs. 3,000/- and exercising options (Float/Slide/Freeze) by the candidates who have been allotted seats against first Round of allotment. (Candidates exercising the Freeze option can download Allotment Letter and Provisional Admission Letter and proceed for final admission at allotted Institute as per schedule) - November 01 to 05, 2022.
Candidates who do not get admission in 1st round can participate in 2nd round. CSAB will declare Round 2 Seat Allocation result on November 11, 2022.
• Online Registration: October 06 to 12, 2022
• Choice filling and Option submission: October 06 to 21, 2022
• First Round of Seat Allotment: October 31, 2022
• Second Round of Seat Allotment: November 11, 2022
• Reporting and admission confirmation for Round 2: November 12 to 15, 2022
• Spot Round (if any) to be Declared by: November 26 to 30, 2022
• Online Registration: October 06 to 12, 2022
• Choice filling and Option submission: October 06 to 21, 2022
• First Round of Seat Allotment: October 31, 2022
• Second Round of Seat Allotment: November 11, 2022
• Reporting and admission confirmation for Round 2: November 12 to 15, 2022
• Spot Round (if any) to be Declared by: November 26 to 30, 2022
The details of vacant seats under various reservation categories in various participating institutes will be available after the JoSAA-2022 and just before the start of CSAB-NEUT registration.
The eligibility criteria and the process of registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, payment of fees, etc., are different from those of JoSAA/CSAB rounds. The candidates are advised to carefully go through the Business Rules and Process Flow of the CSAB-NEUT rounds available on the CSAB website.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.