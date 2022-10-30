Bharat Jodo Yatra continues in Telangana - Highlights

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his Bharat Jodo Yatra on the fifth day in Telangana on Sunday.
The Congress MP resumed the walkathon from Gollapalli of Jedcherla mandal in Mahabubnagar district.
Accompanied by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, party MP and yatra coordinator for Telugu states Uttam Kumar Reddy, former minister K. Jana Reddy and other leaders and workers, he walked on Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway.
Rahul interacted with different sections of people. There was excitement when he raced with a group of children.
Revanth Reddy and other participants also followed the leader.
The Congress MP greeted people waiting on either side of the road. He also called a few youngsters and women waiting by the roadside and allowed them to take selfies with him.
Before resuming his yatra in the morning, Rahul Gandhi along with Jairam Ramesh and other leaders participated in 'Bathukamma' with some women at the camp.
The foot march halted at Balanagar junction for the mid-day break. It will resume in the evening and enter Rangareddy district. Rahul will address a corner meeting at Solipur near Shadnagar town.
Bharat Jodo Yatra had entered Telangana on October 23 from Karnataka. Following a three-day break for Diwali and swearing-in of new Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, it resumed on October 26.
Prominent who joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana included former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Mohammed Azharuddin and Social Activist, Kiran Kumar Vissa who talked about the utter neglect the tenant farmers of Telangana face.
The yatra will continue in Telangana till November 7 with one-day break on November 4.
Party leaders said Rahul Gandhi will walk 20-25 kms every day covering 375 kms in 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies in Telangana.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar who is part of the yatra from the day one said the Bharat Jodo Jatra has now become the mission of each and every Indian.
"It was the party's yatra when the decision was taken to start the yatra. It became party workers' yatra when it began on September 7 from Kanyakumari. After it passed through five states and more than 1200 kms, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has become of every Indian citizens", he said.
On October 31, 2022 Monday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will start after celebrating birth anniversary of Sardar Patel and marking death anniversary of Indira Gandhi, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.
