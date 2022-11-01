logo

 

Tuesday November 1, 2022 3:21 PM, IANS

Nokia G60 5G with 50MP camera now on sale in India - Features, Price

New Delhi: HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday launched the Nokia G60 5G smartphone with a 50MP camera in India.

The phone is available in black and ice colour at Rs 29,999 for a 6/128GB memory variant. It is available on its official website and key retail outlets, according to an official report.

"Nokia G60 5G is built from a high percentage of recycled materials with the longest software support yet in the G-series," said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, India and MENA, HMD Global.

The phone features a 6.58-inch FHD+, 120Hz display, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for super-smooth scrolling and sharing.

It also comes with a Snapdragon 695 processor with a 4500 mAh battery that can be charged with a 20W charger, the report added.

"We have designed a proposition that specifically helps consumers keep their phone for longer with our promises; 2-day battery, three years of monthly security updates and three versions of Android to ensure your device is up to date," Kochhar added.

Moreover, it is a dual SIM device with an eSIM support that offers three OS upgrades, three years of monthly security updates and a free two-year warranty.

 

