UGMAC 2022 Seat Allotment Letter - Direct Link to Download

UGMAC Seat Allotment 2022: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) is set to publish on its official website bceceadmissions.nic.in result of the First Round Seat Allotment for NEET Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2022) for MBBS, BDS, BVSc and AH today i.e Friday November 04, 2022.
BCECE will also made active on its official website today the link to download UGMAC 2022 Seat Allotment Letter (Order) of first round.
Candidates should note that downloading of Allotment order / Booking of Slots for Document Verification and Choice Upgradation (1st Round) should be done from 04.11.2022 to 08.11.2022.
Date of document verification and admission confirmation has been fixed as November 05 to 08, 2022.
1. Click here to go to official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
2. Click on "Download Provisional Allotment Order of UGMAC 2022 First Round".
3. Log-in using UGMAC ID and Password.
4. Enter your date of birth and Security Code.
5. Click on Submit Button to complete Choice Filling.
Candidates who have registered for Bihar MBBS/BDS Counselling for the year 2022-23 should note that Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has not specified any time to publish the NEET UG Round 1 Allotment Result. It will however release it any time by today evening.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) had earlier released UGMAC Rank Card 2022 and Seat Matrix on Oct 23. Candidates can download it from the official website or using the direct link given here. It had started online application process from October 14, 2022.
After the release of Merit List, candidates were asked to submit choices and options from October 26 to 30, 2022.
Candidates who do not get admission in round 1 can participate in Round 2 with choice filling and locking from November 14 to 16, 2022.
Candidates should note that allotment result of second round will be published on Nov 19, 2022.
