UGMAC Bihar NEET 2022 Merit List, Rank Card - Direct Link

UGMAC BCECE 2022 Medical Counselling Bihar: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) is set to publish today i.e. Sunday October 23, 2022 the Merit List and Rank Card of the students who have registered for Round 1 Counselling of NEET Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2022) for MBBS, BDS, BVSc and AH in 2022-23.
After UGMAC Bihar 2022 Merit List and Rank Crad are published today, choice filling will start on the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Candidates should note that the Merit List along with Rank Card will be in PDF format, and will be available for download directly.
1. Click here to go to official website: bceceadmissions.nic.in.
2. Click on "Download Rank Card of UGMAC-2022"
3. Enter UGMAC ID and Date of Birth, and click on Show Rank to check your status in the merit list.
4. Click "Download Merit List UGMAC-2022" to open it in PDF.
1. Click here to go to official website: bceceadmissions.nic.in.
2. Click on "Download Rank Card of UGMAC-2022"
3. Enter UGMAC ID and Date of Birth, and click on Show Rank to check your status in the merit list.
4. Click "Download Merit List UGMAC-2022" to open it in PDF.
The Bihar Medical Admission Counselling body will also publish today the detailed program for Choice Filling, Document Verification Schedule on the website.
The Bihar Medical Admission Counselling body had earlier released Seat Matrix (details of vacant seats and vacancies) for UGMAC 2022. Candidates are advised to study carefully the seat matrix before proceeding for choice and option filling.
It is important because seat allotment will be done on the basis of choices and options submitted by the candidates. The BCECE has not yet confirmed the exact date and time of UGMAC Seat Allotment 2022.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had started through official website (bceceadmissions.nic.in) from October 14, 2022 receiving online application and registration of candidates wishing to participate in Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC 2022) conducted for admission in first year MBBS, BDS and BVSc courses.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has asked candidates to read carefully the prospectus of UGMAC Bihar NEET UG Counselling uploaded on the website.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.