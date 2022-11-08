logo

 

Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Science & Technology

First Pictures: Lunar Eclipse Nov 8 Starts, Blood Moon Thrills Stargazers

Some Twitter users residing in the countries and places where the Lunar Eclipse has already started are enthusiastically sharing the videos and photos. Read More

Tuesday November 8, 2022 4:47 PM, ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

First Pictures: Lunar Eclipse Nov 8 Starts, Blood Moon Thrills Stargazers

Total Lunar Eclipse: The Moon is in ECLIPSE right now. It’s an amazing sight that stargazers will not be able to see again till 2025.

The eclipse, dubbed the "Beaver Blood Moon" lunar eclipse since it occurs during November's Full Beaver Moon, is currently visible across North America, the Pacific, Australia and Asia.

During the eclipse, the full moon will pass through Earth's shadow as it moves behind our planet with respect to the Sun, giving it a spectacular bloody color in the process.

Lunar Eclipse in India

Though the Lunar Eclipse has begun, those in India have to wait till the Sun set.

Besides India, people in Pakistan, Afghanistan, parts of Asia, Russia, North and South Americas, Australia, North Atlantic Ocean and Pacific Ocean regions will be able to see the celestial event.

People in Kolkata and parts of Bihar will be the first in India to watch the astral event.

Experts have said people can very well see the Lunar Eclipse today and Blood Moon tonight with naked eyes.

Experts also said people not to worry about any of the eclipse's bad or health impact on any one.

"During the Lunar Eclipse today, the Earth's looming shadow will cover the Moon and during this period it (Moon) appears a dark reddish colour, almost like a large drop of blood balanced in the sky... This phenomenon is called a 'Blood Moon' and it's an exciting spectacle," Prof. Bharat Adur, Director, Akash Ganga Centre for Astronomy (AGCA) said.

He urged the people to view it wherever possible, as this will be the last total lunar eclipse, and the next one (total lunar eclipse) due only after three years on September 7, 2025.


About Blood Moon

The Earth will come between the Sun and Moon and the blue planet's monstrous shadow -- from a staggering distance of 3.93 lakh kms -- will shroud its small natural satellite, partially or fully, depending on the angle of alignment from where it is viewed, Prof. Adur explained.

The Sun is around 109 times bigger than Earth and over 148-million kms away, while the Earth is nearly four times larger than the Moon, with an average distance of 3,85 lakh kms separating them.

"In a total lunar eclipse, the Moon is entirely blanketed by the Earth's darkest shadow, called the 'umbra', and at this time, the Moon appears a dark-reddish colour, or what is called the 'Blood Moon' phenomenon," Prof. Adur said.

Some Twitter users residing in the countries and places where the Lunar Eclipse has already started are enthusiastically sharing the videos and photos. Watch Some:

 

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
Logo