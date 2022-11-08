First Pictures: Lunar Eclipse Nov 8 Starts, Blood Moon Thrills Stargazers

Total Lunar Eclipse: The Moon is in ECLIPSE right now. It’s an amazing sight that stargazers will not be able to see again till 2025.
The eclipse, dubbed the "Beaver Blood Moon" lunar eclipse since it occurs during November's Full Beaver Moon, is currently visible across North America, the Pacific, Australia and Asia.
During the eclipse, the full moon will pass through Earth's shadow as it moves behind our planet with respect to the Sun, giving it a spectacular bloody color in the process.
Though the Lunar Eclipse has begun, those in India have to wait till the Sun set.
Besides India, people in Pakistan, Afghanistan, parts of Asia, Russia, North and South Americas, Australia, North Atlantic Ocean and Pacific Ocean regions will be able to see the celestial event.
People in Kolkata and parts of Bihar will be the first in India to watch the astral event.
Experts have said people can very well see the Lunar Eclipse today and Blood Moon tonight with naked eyes.
Experts also said people not to worry about any of the eclipse's bad or health impact on any one.
"During the Lunar Eclipse today, the Earth's looming shadow will cover the Moon and during this period it (Moon) appears a dark reddish colour, almost like a large drop of blood balanced in the sky... This phenomenon is called a 'Blood Moon' and it's an exciting spectacle," Prof. Bharat Adur, Director, Akash Ganga Centre for Astronomy (AGCA) said.
He urged the people to view it wherever possible, as this will be the last total lunar eclipse, and the next one (total lunar eclipse) due only after three years on September 7, 2025.
The Earth will come between the Sun and Moon and the blue planet's monstrous shadow -- from a staggering distance of 3.93 lakh kms -- will shroud its small natural satellite, partially or fully, depending on the angle of alignment from where it is viewed, Prof. Adur explained.
The Sun is around 109 times bigger than Earth and over 148-million kms away, while the Earth is nearly four times larger than the Moon, with an average distance of 3,85 lakh kms separating them.
"In a total lunar eclipse, the Moon is entirely blanketed by the Earth's darkest shadow, called the 'umbra', and at this time, the Moon appears a dark-reddish colour, or what is called the 'Blood Moon' phenomenon," Prof. Adur said.
Some Twitter users residing in the countries and places where the Lunar Eclipse has already started are enthusiastically sharing the videos and photos. Watch Some:
You can’t tell from this photo, but there is a lunar eclipse happening right now… #ROC #LunarEclipse #lunareclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/KSDU4Ej5YZ— Dr. Mike Mendoza (@DrMikeMendoza) November 8, 2022
You can’t tell from this photo, but there is a lunar eclipse happening right now… #ROC #LunarEclipse #lunareclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/KSDU4Ej5YZ
Lunar Eclipse through my @MeadeInstrument telescope #LunarEclipse #lunareclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/hk6CcqDtFI— Rob Carpenter (@Robtweetsthings) November 8, 2022
Lunar Eclipse through my @MeadeInstrument telescope #LunarEclipse #lunareclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/hk6CcqDtFI
One bright side left and reddish colour coming on the #lunareclipse2022 #Astronomy pic.twitter.com/5RY318wKkw— Ellen Blake (@Windynell) November 8, 2022
One bright side left and reddish colour coming on the #lunareclipse2022 #Astronomy pic.twitter.com/5RY318wKkw
#LunarEclipse #lunareclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/1NSEGTsjZw— Naina (@the_yousafzai_) November 8, 2022
#LunarEclipse #lunareclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/1NSEGTsjZw
Lunar eclipse happening right now in Korea I wish I had a better phone ><#LunarEclipse #lunareclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/fkRmgtzPRg— Hajin (@HajinsunTV) November 8, 2022
Lunar eclipse happening right now in Korea I wish I had a better phone ><#LunarEclipse #lunareclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/fkRmgtzPRg
I'm watching the #lunareclipse2022 and, as I count down to the launch of BetweenTheFlags, I thought I'd share with you that one of my favorite scenes to write ends with the moon rising over the sea and that scene had been in my brain since 2016, after a walk along Takapuna Beach. pic.twitter.com/bPrkOwMLza— RachelJFenton (@RaeJFenton) November 8, 2022
I'm watching the #lunareclipse2022 and, as I count down to the launch of BetweenTheFlags, I thought I'd share with you that one of my favorite scenes to write ends with the moon rising over the sea and that scene had been in my brain since 2016, after a walk along Takapuna Beach. pic.twitter.com/bPrkOwMLza
Two thirds gone now. #lunareclipse2022 #LunarEclipse #wywx @NWSRiverton pic.twitter.com/coWRf4cgM4— Chris Hattings (@wxgeekbeavis) November 8, 2022
Two thirds gone now. #lunareclipse2022 #LunarEclipse #wywx @NWSRiverton pic.twitter.com/coWRf4cgM4
#lunareclipse2022 little more than half way pic.twitter.com/jTrNualk9r— sideburngiant (@sideburngiant) November 8, 2022
#lunareclipse2022 little more than half way pic.twitter.com/jTrNualk9r
tonight's lunar eclipse, the close ups are 50 something x zoom while the long shot is 1 x zoom #lunareclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/f6b2LYmrmO— Darth Draconis(@darth_draconis) November 8, 2022
tonight's lunar eclipse, the close ups are 50 something x zoom while the long shot is 1 x zoom #lunareclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/f6b2LYmrmO
Welcome to Dumaguete City! #lunareclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/qeMU5muPpk— F©️HI@(@HelloMy2ndAcct) November 8, 2022
Welcome to Dumaguete City! #lunareclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/qeMU5muPpk
Port Moresby, 7:30pm - 8.11.22 #lunareclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/fjfqzzHHvi— (@MoonSin22) November 8, 2022
Port Moresby, 7:30pm - 8.11.22 #lunareclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/fjfqzzHHvi
Perks of working third shift.What a beautiful sight. #LunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/4GTdFGgG2f— Rynolicious | Hydra (@Rynolicious) November 8, 2022
Perks of working third shift.What a beautiful sight. #LunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/4GTdFGgG2f
That Red Dot is the fully eclipsed Moon from Melbourne Australia #lunareclipse2022 #LunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/4qtCe1KtP0— Fiona Adorno (@FionaAdorno) November 8, 2022
That Red Dot is the fully eclipsed Moon from Melbourne Australia #lunareclipse2022 #LunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/4qtCe1KtP0
Got this with my phone but you can clearly see the shadow starting to take over the moon now! #LunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/FidG7BfaiU— Cory Smith (@wxcory) November 8, 2022
Got this with my phone but you can clearly see the shadow starting to take over the moon now! #LunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/FidG7BfaiU
the lunar eclipse looks so beautiful. I wish I could see it more clearly if it wasn't for the trees :/ pic.twitter.com/vSMLexktqQ— (@ae_zennie) November 8, 2022
the lunar eclipse looks so beautiful. I wish I could see it more clearly if it wasn't for the trees :/ pic.twitter.com/vSMLexktqQ
Sydney look to the skies right now.Sydney look to the skies. Absolutely beautiful viewing of the blood moon.The blood moon in the sky is thanks to the year’s first #lunareclipse2022 Best viewing began at 9.16pm and is expected to go for about 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/w0BqcsQ9J6— Virginia Gordon (@chatsbury) November 8, 2022
Sydney look to the skies right now.Sydney look to the skies. Absolutely beautiful viewing of the blood moon.The blood moon in the sky is thanks to the year’s first #lunareclipse2022 Best viewing began at 9.16pm and is expected to go for about 90 minutes. pic.twitter.com/w0BqcsQ9J6
Lunar eclipse @Japan time 19:59 ..reveals energies that help us complete a journey or a new shift or course in some way #lunareclipse2022 #LunarEclipse #月食2022 pic.twitter.com/qQiacD2Nec— A_Lee (@avmjapan) November 8, 2022
Lunar eclipse @Japan time 19:59 ..reveals energies that help us complete a journey or a new shift or course in some way #lunareclipse2022 #LunarEclipse #月食2022 pic.twitter.com/qQiacD2Nec
With a view of the surrounding apartments #lunareclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/8kkXZnRWmW— Harmond (@harmondmarte) November 8, 2022
With a view of the surrounding apartments #lunareclipse2022 pic.twitter.com/8kkXZnRWmW
I can clearly see lunar eclipse from my home, too#lunareclipse2022 #lunareclipse pic.twitter.com/XqiLHcyy35
Lunar eclipse View from River Torrens Bridge in Adelaide at 8:24pm (South Australia Time)#moon #LunarEclipse #lunareclipse2022#चंद्रग्रहण pic.twitter.com/bx3vLwNIzG— PANKAJ TOMAR पंकज तोमर ПАНКАЖ ТОМАР (@PankajTomarS) November 8, 2022
Lunar eclipse View from River Torrens Bridge in Adelaide at 8:24pm (South Australia Time)#moon #LunarEclipse #lunareclipse2022#चंद्रग्रहण pic.twitter.com/bx3vLwNIzG
Couldn't get the #LunarEclipse timelapse in one take but still pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/53PZvS9Osv— George (@GGueperoux) November 8, 2022
Couldn't get the #LunarEclipse timelapse in one take but still pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/53PZvS9Osv
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.