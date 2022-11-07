What fans first see at FIFA World Cup Qatar Venues? Prophet Muhammad's Hadiths

FIFA World Cup 2022: Hundreds of thousands of football fans are packing up for Qatar to watch the FIFA 2022 World Cup matches beginning Sunday November 20. And, the first thing that will greet the fans at the world cup venues are the noble Hadiths of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).
Not only the entrances and different prominent places of the Football World Cup venues, Qatar had decorated almost the entire country displaying Prophet Muhammad’s Hadiths selected to introduce Islam and its noble teachings to football fans, according to local media reports.
The murals in Arabic script and their English translation contain the Prophet’s noble quotes about compassion, charity, and motivation that encourage people to always do good.
Some of them are:
“Every good deed is a charity."
“He who is not merciful to others, will not be treated mercifully."
“Guard yourselves from Hellfire."
Starting with a grand opening ceremony followed by the inaugural between Qatar v Ecuador on November 20, FIFA World Cup 2022 will be the first tournament to be hosted in Middle East and the first in a Muslim-majority country.
Qatar is spending tens of billions of dollars to host the first World Cup on Arab soil. However, it faced repeated attacks regarding what the critics allege the oil-rich nation’s “poor human rights record”.
In a first the organisers of FIFA World Cup in Qatar have also announced that even fans without tickets can enter the country once the group stage of the tournament is over on December 2.
To gain entry into the Gulf country after the conclusion of the group stage, non-ticketed fans need to obtain a Hayya card, a key document introduced by Qatar for the tournament, the organisers said.
Qatar rejected all these allegations and claimed many ulterior motives behind the barrage of attacks. Denouncing these criticisms, especially about alleged restrictions “on some fans”, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said every fan will be welcome at the 2022 World Cup, but demanded that visitors should “respect the country’s culture”.
“Everybody is welcome in Doha. We do not stop anyone from coming to Doha with any different backgrounds, or any different beliefs. Qatar is a very welcoming country. We have millions of people that come and visit our country and the World Cup is a great opportunity for people from different parts of the world to come and experience our culture."
“We will not stop anybody from coming and enjoying the football. But I also want everybody to come and understand and enjoy our culture. We welcome everybody, but also we expect and we want people to respect our culture,” he said.
