T20 WC 2022 Semi Final Line-up: India v England and Pakistan v New Zealand

Earlier in the day, in the biggest shocker of the T20 2022 World Cup, South Africa exited from the Semi-Final race after it lost is last Super 12 Match against The Netherlands. Read More

Sunday November 6, 2022 7:54 PM, ummid.com News Network

[Image tweeted by ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo)]

T20 World Cup Semi Final line up: India will play England and Pakistan will face New Zealand in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Semi Finals, it became evident after the results of the remaining Group 2 Super 12 matches played Sunday.

India set up a semi-final showdown with England in the Men's T20 World Cup after a 71-run thrashing of Zimbabwe in their final Group 2 match in Super 12 stage in front of a huge crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

On the other hand, Pakistan confirmed their semi-final spot in the Men's T20 World Cup with a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their final Group 2 match of Super 12s at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

South Africa Exit from T20 World Cup

Earlier in the day, in the biggest shocker of the T20 2022 World Cup, South Africa exited from the Semi-Final race after it lost is last Super 12 Match against The Netherlands.

After the final Super 12s today, India finished on top of Group 2 with eight points and will meet England in the second semi-final at Adelaide Oval on November 10, while Pakistan will face off against New Zealand in the first semi-final at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 9.


India v Zimbabwe Brief Scores

India 186/5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 61 not out, KL Rahul 51; Sean Williams 2-9, Sikandar Raza 1-18) beat Zimbabwe (Ryan Burl 35, Sikandar Raza 34; Ravichandran Ashwin 3-22, Mohammed Shami 2-14) by 71 runs

Pakistan v Bangladesh Brief Scores

Bangladesh 127/8 in 20 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 54, Afif Hossain 24 not out; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4/22, Shadab Khan 2/30) lost to Pakistan 128/5 in 18.1 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 32, Mohammad Haris 31, Nasum Ahmed 1/14, Mustafizur Rahman 1/21) by five wickets.

 

