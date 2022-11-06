[Image tweeted by ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo)]
T20 World Cup Semi Final line up: India will play England and Pakistan will face New Zealand in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Semi Finals, it became evident after the results of the remaining Group 2 Super 12 matches played Sunday.
India set up a semi-final showdown with England in the Men's T20 World Cup after a 71-run thrashing of Zimbabwe in their final Group 2 match in Super 12 stage in front of a huge crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
On the other hand, Pakistan confirmed their semi-final spot in the Men's T20 World Cup with a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their final Group 2 match of Super 12s at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, in the biggest shocker of the T20 2022 World Cup, South Africa exited from the Semi-Final race after it lost is last Super 12 Match against The Netherlands.
After the final Super 12s today, India finished on top of Group 2 with eight points and will meet England in the second semi-final at Adelaide Oval on November 10, while Pakistan will face off against New Zealand in the first semi-final at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 9.
India 186/5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 61 not out, KL Rahul 51; Sean Williams 2-9, Sikandar Raza 1-18) beat Zimbabwe (Ryan Burl 35, Sikandar Raza 34; Ravichandran Ashwin 3-22, Mohammed Shami 2-14) by 71 runs
Bangladesh 127/8 in 20 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 54, Afif Hossain 24 not out; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4/22, Shadab Khan 2/30) lost to Pakistan 128/5 in 18.1 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 32, Mohammad Haris 31, Nasum Ahmed 1/14, Mustafizur Rahman 1/21) by five wickets.
