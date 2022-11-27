DME MP MBBS, BDS 2022: Round 2 Merit List Published

DME MP MBBS, BDS Round 2 Counselling: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh Saturday Nov 26, 2022 Merit List of candidates eligible for Second Round of Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) Counselling conducted for the year 2022-23.
Candidates who have registered for Madhya Pradesh UG NEET 2022 Round 2 Counselling can check their names in the list by visiting the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.
Candidates should note that the Round 2 List is 66-Page document in PDF containing the names of 5927 candidates who are eligible for Round 2 of Medical and Dental Counselling.
Candidates should note DME MP has also published the Merit List of who are not eligible, candidates who are satisfied with seat allotted to them in First Round of UGNEET Counselling, and Revised List of Candidates Who Have Opted For Upgrade (Virtual Vacancy) In First Round of MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling (MBBS/BDS Course) - 2022.
Candidates can visit the DME MP official website and check the list as per their requirement.
Candidates whose name appear in the Round 2 Merit List can submit their choice and use choice locking facility afresh till 11:59 pm today i.e. Sunday November 27, 2022.
DME Madhya Pradesh will publish on Wednesday November 30, 2022 Second Round Allotment Result of MBBS and BDS, as per the revised counselling schedule.
The allotment of seats will be done based on the option submitted by the candidates till 11:59 pm today.
Candidates who are allotted seats will be required to report and confirm their admission from December 01 to 06, 2022.
Candidates who are not allotted seats in second round or are not satisfied with the allotted seats can participate in Mop up round. To do so, they require to register afresh which will start on December 01 and continue till December 07, 2022.
Candidates who do not get admission even in Mop up round can opt for college level admission done to fill stray vacancies on December 19, 2022.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh had started through its official website dme.mponline.gov.in registration of students who wish to participate in MP NEET UG Medical and Dental Round 1 Counselling conducted for admission in different medical courses including MBBS and BDS from October 12, 2022.
Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh is set to release on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in October 21, 2022 MP NEET UG 2022 Merit List of the students who have registered for admission in different medical and dental courses including MBBS and BDS.
It had published Round 1 Seat Allotment Result of NEET UG (Medical MBBS and Dental - BDS) Counselling on October 28, 2022.
