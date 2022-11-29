1st Phase of Gujarat Elections on Dec 1 - Key Statistics

Gandhinagar: As campaign ended for phase 1 of Gujarat Assembly elections on Tuesday evening, now polling will take place on 89 assembly seats on December 1 from 8 a.mm to 6 p.m.
Out of 89 seats, triangular contest is likely between AAP, BJP and Congress candidates on 83 seats.
Chief Electoral Officer P. Bharathi in a statement said:
"Some 2,39,76,670 voters will exercise their rights to vote their representatives, total 788 candidates are in fray from 39 political parties and independent candidates. They will cast their votes in 25,430 polling booths, of which 16,416 are in rural areas, and 9,014 in urban areas."
"Some 2,39,76,670 voters will exercise their rights to vote their representatives, total 788 candidates are in fray from 39 political parties and independent candidates. They will cast their votes in 25,430 polling booths, of which 16,416 are in rural areas, and 9,014 in urban areas."
Total 1,06,963 election staff will be discharging duties, of which 79,985 are polling staff, and 27,978 are presiding officers.
For next 36 hours, party candidates and Independents will be aggressively campaigning door to door as well as through social media.
The 182-member Gujarat Assembly will go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.
Political parties are relying largely on male candidates in the Gujarat Assembly polls as only 9 per cent women candidates are in the fray this time.
Incidentally, the women participation has gone up as compared to the 2017 Assembly polls. This time, a total of 138 (9 per cent) female candidates are contesting the elections, as compared to 122 (7 per cent) in 2017out , a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Tuesday.
BJP has fielded 9 per cent women candidates, whereas Congress and AAP have fielded 7 per cent and 4 per cent women candidates in Gujarat polls, respectively.
As per the report, 997 (62 per cent) candidates have declared their educational qualification to be between 5th and 12th standard, while 449 (28 per cent) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.
The report said that 48 candidates are Diploma holders and 85 candidates have declared themselves to be just literate while 42 candidates are illiterate.
Similarly, 561 (35 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years, while 861 (53 per cent) candidates are aged between 41 and 60 years.
There are 197 (12 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 and 80 years, while two candidates are aged above 80 years.
A total of 167 candidates contesting the first phase of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections are facing criminal cases, a data has revealed.
ADR and Gujarat Election Watch have scanned details of candidates contesting Gujarat assembly elections, from which they have found that out of 799 candidates (in first phase),167 are facing criminal cases.
The Aam Aadmi Party that claims to be the most honest and transparent has nominated 30 per cent candidates facing serious criminal cases, BJP (12 per cent), Congress (20 per cent) and BTP (7 per cent), Verma said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.