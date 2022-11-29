How to Spend a Romantic Week in Paris

Paris is the most romantic city in the world, and a prime destination city for wedding proposals and anniversaries. There are lots of things you can do in Paris to spend a romantic time with your partner, and it doesn’t have to be for a special occasion.
One of the least romantic things about going to Paris may be the traveling itself. These tips from finding luggage storage in Paris, to a romantic hotel and restaurant, will help you narrow down your choices so the pressure of creating a romantic week doesn’t become stressful.
Let’s face it, there’s nothing romantic about jet lag, lost luggage, or missing a connecting flight. Whether we are on our honeymoon or a business trip, the hassles of travel do not discriminate.
One of the best ways to ensure a romantic weekend is to have flawless (or as close as possible) travel plans and hopefully avoid any disasters that might wreck the mood. Luckily, Paris has several locations where you can store your luggage, so if you happen to arrive before you are able to check-in to your hotel, you won’t have to carry your luggage around with you.
Also, depending on where you choose to stay, you may even be able to skip the rental car and use public transportation, or your own two feet to enjoy your romantic getaway. Work out the coordination of your travel before your arrival to minimize last-minute frustrations.
If it is a romantic weekend you seek, you should consider staying in one of the most romantic areas of Paris – Montmartre. The neighborhood is known for its breathtaking views of Paris because it is located up in the hills, in the highest part of the capital city.
Montmartre is unforgettable for a honeymoon or anniversary; it still retains a village-like charm and approachability. The streets are made of cobblestone with scenic hilltops and beautiful staircases.
Walk together with your loved one to Paris’s only winery and enjoy the most famous view in the city while enjoying lunch on the steps of the Sacre Couer.
A less well-known but great spot for lovers in Paris is right in the neighborhood too. Visit the Wall of Love (or Mur des Je t’aime). It is a blue wall with the phrase “I love you” written in over 250 languages. The tradition is for lovers to locate their language and share a kiss. A more modern tradition is to take a couple selfie in front of the wall.
It is also a great location to pop the question, especially if you are planning the trip on a budget. Surprisingly, Montmartre is one of the most affordable and budget friendly places to stay in Paris, why would you stay anywhere else?
It may sound cliché, but if you and your partner are having a romantic week in Paris, you must visit the Eiffel Tower. Even Tom Cruise proposed there! Seriously though, this iconic landmark is the reason Paris is the most romantic city in the world.
The view from atop the tower is worth the trip itself, but also being able to have and share the experience with the 300 million other visitors since the tower’s opening in 1889.
Go for the view and share a moment with your special someone, and instantly you become part of a long and romantic history.
One of the best parts about Paris is the fact that it is such a walkable city. There are hundreds of places where you can take a stroll and explore all the uniqueness of the city firsthand.
In addition to staying in Montmartre, try a location that is an unlikely romantic excursion, a cemetery. The Pere Lachaise is a 110-acre garden with winding paths and beautiful monuments and ornate headstones. It is the final resting place of the famous Edith Piaf, Frederic Chopin, and Oscar Wilde.
Another stroll worthy neighborhood is Saint-Germain-des Pres. It is known as Paris’s most quintessential area with upscale art galleries, cafes, boutiques, and 18th-century townhomes. The bustling foot traffic may be a little hectic, but if you and your partner take your time you should enjoy the area.
Experiencing the rich and beautiful areas of the city together on foot is a sure way to capture a memorable romantic week in Paris.
Any destination can be romantic when you are with the right person. But let’s admit, traveling to Paris guarantees it. Visiting and experiencing this historic and enchanting city together, can be the most memorable of your lives with these simple suggestions.
Prepare and handle the travel coordination in advance, like the best airport to arrive at, luggage storage, and where to stay once you get there. Visit the cliché romantic landmarks and explore the off-beaten paths of the city together, hand-in-hand.
