Edu Ministry asks IIT Guwahati to decide on JEE Advanced 2023 'compensatory' attempt

JEE Advanced 2023: In a significant development for the students seeking JEE Advanced 2023 Extra or Compensatory attempt, Union Education Ministry has asked IIT Guwahati to take cognizance of the matter and take appropriate action.
JEE Advanced is conducted for admission in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), NIITs and other premium engineering institutions. Students who clear JEE Main exams are allowed to appear for JEE Advanced if and only if they score more than the eligibility score for JEE Advanced.
JEE Advanced is conducted by one of the IITs of the country every year in Online Mode, and JEE Advanced 2023 will be conducted by IIT Guwahati.
Accordingly, the Union Education Ministry has written to IIT Guwahati to look into the students’ demand and take action as early as possible.
Students led by All India Student's Union (AISU) are demanding JEE Advanced 2023 extra attempt for the students who could not appear in the important entrance exam due to Covid-19, technical and some other bonafide issues in 2021.
AISU had written a letter to Education Ministry on October 17, 2022 seeking its intervention in the matter. Referring the AISU letter, Kavita Chauhan, Under Secretary to the Government of India, asked the Chairman of JEE Advanced 2023 to take appropriate action and inform the ministry.
The students had earlier sent numerous representations to the members of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) - the body which regulates the JEE Advanced exam, in this regard. In response, the students received replies from the institute earlier this month stating that their request would be considered in the next JAB meeting.
Meanwhile, IIT Guwahati has said 2023 session of JEE Advanced will be held as per the revised syllabus.
To apprise students about the changes made in the syllabus, a 10-page document in PDF has been uploaded on the JEE Advanced official website.
The document explains in details the new syllabus and guidelines to be followed for JEE Advanced 2023 and thereafter.
Candidates should note that IIT Guwahati has not yet announced the date and schedule of JEE Advanced 2023.
The JEE Advanced is conducted after the result of JEE Main is declared. JEE Main is conducted twice a year by National Testing Agency (NTA), and students planning a career in Engineering are waiting for the NTA to release the date and time of JEE Main 2023.
