MHT CET 2023 Syllabus, Marking Scheme Published - What's New

MHT CET 2023: The Maharashtra CET Cell Wednesday published on its official website Syllabus and Marking Scheme of MHT CET (PCM and PCB groups both) to be conducted for the academic year 2023-24.
Along with syllabus and marking scheme of MHT CET 2023, the CET Cell has also published the same details of MAH-M.HMCT CET A.Y.2023-24, MAH-MCA CET A.Y.2023-24, MAH-MBA/MMS CET A.Y.2023-24, MAH-M.ARCH CET A.Y.2023-24, MAH-B.HMCT CET A.Y.2023-24, MAH-B.Planning CET A.Y.2023-24 and MAH-B.Design CET A.Y.2023-24.
MHT CET score is counted for admission in various engineering, medical and pharmacy courses. Students who clear the Class 12 or HSC exams are eligible to appear in MHT CET.
Releasing the MHT CET Syllabus for the year 2023, Maharashtra CET Cell announced to scrap “Negative Marking System” but said the difficulty level of the entrance exam will be at par with JEE Main and NEET.
“There will be no Negative Marking. However, difficulty level will be at par with JEE Main for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, whereas difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET”, the CET Cell said.
Regarding the paper pattern, the CET Cell said the questions will be based on the syllabus of State Council of Educational Research and Training, Maharashtra.
“Approximately 20% weightage will be given to Class 11 curriculum and 80% weightage will be given to Class 12 syllabus while setting the MHT CET 2023 Question Papers”, the CET Cell said.
“MHT CET will consist of three question papers of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). Each paper will be of 100 marks”, it said.
“The questions will be mainly application based”, it added.
The duration of the exams will be 90 minutes.
Mathematics paper will have a total of 50 questions of 2 marks each whereas Physics, Chemistry and Biology papers will have 100 questions of 1 mark each.
The CET Cell has not confirmed the date and time of MHT CET 2023. The exam however will be conducted after the Class 12th exams are over.
