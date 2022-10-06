MCC NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule out, Registration starts on Oct 11

Medical Council Committee NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) under Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India has published on its official website mcc.nic.in the MCC NEET UG Counselling Schedule for the year 2022-23.
Accordingly, Online Registration will start on October 11 whereas Choice Filling for MCC NEET UG 2022 Round 1 will start on October 14, 2022.
The last date of registration is October 17, 2022 up to 11 am server time, and the last date for choice filling and locking is October 18, 2022 up to 11:55 pm server time.
"Payment facility will be available up to 03:00 PM of October 17, 2022 as per Server Time", the Medical Council Committee MCC said.
According to the schedule announced by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), processing of 1st Round seat allotments will be done from October 19 and 20, 2022.
"Results of MCC NEET UG 2022 Round 1 will be released on October 21, 2022", MCC said.
Students will be required to report at their Medical/Dental colleges within seven days from October 22 to 28, 2022.
• Online Registration start date: October 11, 2022.
• Last date to apply: October 17, 2022
• Choice Filling/Locking: October 14 to 18, 2022.
• MCC NEET UG Round 1 Seat allotment Result: October 21, 2022.
• MCC NEET UG Round 2 start date: November 02, 2022.
• MCC NEET UG 2021 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date: November 11, 2022.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Government of India will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota seats as it was done earlier. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information regarding cut off marks, etc.
A detailed process with suitable graphics are available on the website for the candidates who have passed National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2022 and are now seeking admission in first year MBBS, BDS and Para Medical courses.
