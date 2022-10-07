Watch: Hindu extremists storm heritage Masjid-Madrasa in Bidar, perform puja

Bidar, (Karnataka): In a case of open provocation and intimidation, a group of Hindu extremists who participated in the Dussehra procession in Bidar barged inside the premises of the Mahmud Gawan Masjid-Madrassa and performed puja.
The incident took place on Wednesday. Photos and videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, leaving the Muslims in a state of shock.
Angry over the inaction by the authorities, the Muslims have warned of protest on Friday if police failed to take action against the culprits.
Considered as a heritage building, the madrassa is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The madrassa, built in AD 1460 is considered as one of the important monuments in India.
A Hindu Right-Wing mob forcefully enters a 500+ year old Madarsa and Mosque in Karnataka, India, vandalizes it, performs Hindu worship shouting Jai Shri Ram war cry! pic.twitter.com/YROAg5UYRn— Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) October 6, 2022
The Hindu activists who barged inside the protected monument by breaking open locks, raised "Jai Sri Ram" and "Jai Hindu Rashtra" slogans and conducted worship according to Hindu rituals in one of the corners of the building, police said.
Madrasa Mahmud Gawan, a historic monument in Bidar, Karnataka was built by Bahmani Empire vezir and scholar, Mahmud Gawan in 1460.
Photos and video show a big group standing on the steps of the monument. Nine cases have been lodged in connection with the incident and three persons taken into custody.
The Muslim organisations in Bidar have protested against the incident. They have also demanded action against the accused and warned of a huge protest after Friday prayers.
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has also condemned the incident.
"Extremists broke the gate lock and attempted to desecrate historic Mahmud Gawan masjid and mosque," he charged.
Addressing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Bidar police, he asked:
"How can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activities only to demean Muslims."
Meanwhile, Bidar police booked nine people for allegedly trespassing into the Bidar madrasa.
"The situation is under control", Additional SP Mahesh Meghannavar said.
