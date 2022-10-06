KEAM 2022 NEET Score upload starts - Direct link

KEAM NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE Kerala) has started from today i.e. Thursday October 06, 2022 the facility to upload and submit NEET UG Score and Result of the students who are seeking admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS and other medical and allied medical courses for the year 2022-23.
“NEET (UG) result Submission Online facility available now”, CEE Kerala said in a message posted on its official website.
Candidates who have registered for KEAM 2022 NEET UG counselling should note that last date to upload NEET result is October 12, 2022 till 04:00 PM.
"The online facility for submission of NEET (UG)-2022 result details will be available in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in from 06.10.2022 to 12.10.2022, 4.00 PM", Kerala CEE said in a notification released today.
1. Click here to go to the official website: www.cee.kerala.in.
2. Click the link "KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal" and provide KEAM-2022 Application number and Password to enter the Home Page of the candidate.
3. Click the Menu Item "NEET Result Submission" and provide NEET (UG) 2022 Roll Number, NEET (UG) 2022 Application Number and NEET (UG) 2022 Date of Birth.
4. Verify the score card for NEET (UG) 2022 – Candidate’s name, Name of father, Name of Mother, NEET (UG) result details shown in the screen with NEET (UG) 2022 Score , NEET Percentile, All India Rank for counselling etc.
5. If the details are correct, click the ‘Verified and Submit’ button. (Note:- The procedure of submission of NEET result will be complete only when the ‘Verified and Submit’ button is clicked).
6. Take the printout of ‘NEET Result Submission Report’ and keep it with the candidate for future use.
1. Click here to go to the official website: www.cee.kerala.in.
2. Click the link "KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal" and provide KEAM-2022 Application number and Password to enter the Home Page of the candidate.
3. Click the Menu Item "NEET Result Submission" and provide NEET (UG) 2022 Roll Number, NEET (UG) 2022 Application Number and NEET (UG) 2022 Date of Birth.
4. Verify the score card for NEET (UG) 2022 – Candidate’s name, Name of father, Name of Mother, NEET (UG) result details shown in the screen with NEET (UG) 2022 Score , NEET Percentile, All India Rank for counselling etc.
5. If the details are correct, click the ‘Verified and Submit’ button. (Note:- The procedure of submission of NEET result will be complete only when the ‘Verified and Submit’ button is clicked).
6. Take the printout of ‘NEET Result Submission Report’ and keep it with the candidate for future use.
"Candidates who do not submit their NEET (UG) - 2022 results to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations within the stipulated time shall not be considered for preparation of rank list for Medical & Medical Allied courses", CEE Kerala said.
Candidates who have appeared in NEET (UG)-2022 and opting for admission to Medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha & Unani and Allied courses such as Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary and Fisheries shall have to submit online their NEET (UG) 2022 result details to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations for preparing the respective State rank lists.
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala had earlier invited online application from the students who passed 12th exam and now seek admission in Medical and Medical Allied courses (including MBBS and BDS) through KEAM 2022 from July 24, 2022.
Candidates should note that CEE Kerala has not confirmed the exact date and time to publish NEET UG 2022 allotment result. It will however do so very soon.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.