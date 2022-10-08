Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2022 Published

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG (MBBS / BDS) Counselling 2022: Department of Medical Education (DME) Madhya Pradesh has published on its official website dme.mponline.gov.in NEET UG Counselling Date and Schedule 2022 which will be conducted for admission in medical courses MBBS and BDS for the academic year 2022-23.
According to the admission notification released Friday, Online Registration and Application for Round 1 will be done on DME Portal from October 12 to 20, 2022.
The Department will publish on October 21, 2022 the Merit List of students who have registered for DME MP NEET UG Counselling conducted for Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) courses.
Candidates should note that before the release of the NEET UG Merit List, DME Madhya Pradesh will publish vacancies (seat matrix and details of vacant seats in different colleges).
Candidates are advised to properly study the seat matrix before proceeding for option and choice filling.
This is required because the seat allotment will be done based on the choices and options submitted and locked by the candidates.
According to the medical and dental counselling schedule released Friday, DME MP will publish the Result of NEET UG 2022 First Round on October 28, 2022.
Students who are allotted seats in First Round will be required to confirm their admission from October 29 to November 04, 2022.
• Online Registration on DME Portal: October 12 to 20, 2022 upto 12:00 midnight
• Publication of vacancies and invitation of objection: October 17 to 18, 2022
• Disposal of objection and release of final vacant seats: October 19, 2022
• Publication of State Merit List: October 21, 2022
• Choice Filling and Locking by MP Domicile registered candidates: October 22 to 25, 2022
• Allotment of First Round: October 28, 2022
• Reporting at allotted Medical or Dental College: October 29 to November 04, 2022
• Opt for upgradation: October 29 to November 04, 2022 upto 12:00 midnight
• Online Resignation and Cancellation of allotted seats: October 29 to November 04, 2022 upto 06:00 PM
Candidates should note that Second and Consequent rounds will be held for those who are not allotted seat in first round or for the students who are not satisfied with the allotted seat.
Candidates should note that their registration will not complete unless they pay the required fees. Therefore, choose the online payment gateway and pay the registration fee using Online Mode.
After paying the registration fee, candidate will be able to download registration receipt and the registration button tracker will turn green.
