TN Muslim NGOs plan marches, protests against UAPA misuse

Chennai: Shocked by the early morning swoop by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 22 against Popular Front of India and foisting of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against its leaders, many Muslim outfits are planning protests across the state to register their concerns.
The Mainathaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) of Jawaharullah MLA conducted protest marches at Chennai and Madurai against the UAPA misuse by the Central government and said that the act has no place in a democratic country.
The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the Popular Front of India (PFI) which is now banned, is also planning demonstrations across the state.
The Muslim organisations are also planning seminars and discussions throughout Tamil Nadu along with other Human rights organisations.
Meanwhile, a few days ago an Islamic NGO named Islamic Federation of Tamil Nadu was formed in Coimbatore with members drawn from the SDPI, Islamic Law Research Council, and a few other organisations.
The office bearers of the organisation informed media persons that the NGO was formed to work for the socio-economic development of the Muslim community in Coimbatore.
Coimbatore had witnessed major communal clashes between Muslim organisations and right wing Hindu movements and the February 1998 serial bomb blasts took place in Coimbatore.
The bomb blasts were allegedly aimed at the then Deputy Prime Minister of the country, L.K. Advani. While Advani escaped unhurt, 58 people were killed and more than 200 grievously injured in the blasts.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.