CSAB NEUT Counselling 2022 starts, Register now

CSAB Counselling 2022: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has started Online Registration and Application for candidates of North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories (NEUT) to fill the seats remained vacant after JoSAA Final Round conducted for admission in IITs, NIITs and other premium institutions running Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses.
The CSAB will conduct two rounds of counselling, and conduct Spot Round if seats remain vacant after two rounds of counselling.
According to the CSAB NEUT Counselling Schedule 2022, last date to apply has been fixed as October 12, 2022. First Round of Seat Allotment will be published on October 31, 2022, Second Round of Seat Allotment will be on November 11, 2022, and if seats remained vacant, Spot Round will be conducted on November 26, 2022.
The government of India has a scheme of reservation of seats in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and Pharmacy courses conducted at Degree level Technical institutions approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Universities for North-Eastern (NE) States and Union Territories (UTs), which do not have Engineering Colleges or lack facilities for education in specific fields of Technical Education and for certain categories.
The CSAB 2022 shall conduct CSAB NEUT rounds through its official website csab.nic.in to allocate seats under the scheme mentioned above to candidates of North-Eastern states and Union Territories.
1. Click here to go to the official website: csab.nic.in/csab-neut.
2. Click on "Registration and Choice Filling for Engineering and Architecture" under "Candidate Activity Board" on the home page.
3. Click on New Registration or use your JEE Main Application Number and Password to log-in.
4. Click on the relevant link to complete registration.
Candidates should note that Registration and Choice filling for Engineering and Architecture will be separate from that of Pharmacy.
• Online Registration: October 06 to 12, 2022
• Verification of documents including domicile and category certificates by NERIST and the DTEs of respective North Eastern States/UTs, response by candidate to query (if required), finalization of registration: October 06 to 17, 2022
• Choice filling and Option submission: October 06 to 21, 2022
• First Round of Seat Allotment: October 31, 2022
• Reporting and admission confirmation: November 01 to 05, 2022
• Second Round of Seat Allotment: November 11, 2022
The details of vacant seats under various reservation categories in various participating institutes will be available after the JoSAA-2022 and just before the start of CSAB-NEUT registration.
The eligibility criteria and the process of registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, payment of fees, etc., are different from those of JoSAA/CSAB rounds. The candidates are advised to carefully go through the Business Rules and Process Flow of the CSAB-NEUT rounds available on the CSAB website.
Date and Schedule of CSAB Special Round have not yet been announced.
