Watch: BJP MP Parvesh Singh Verma gives 'Boycott Muslims' call in VHP rally

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from West Delhi constituency Parvesh Singh Verma on Sunday called for boycotting the Muslims during the 'Aakrosh Sabha' organised by a right-wing Hindu extremist organisation.
Parvesh Singh Verma was in January 2020 banned from holding public meetings and removed from the BJP star campaigners’ list by the Election Commission of India for provocative and hate speeches.
Sunday's programme was organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and others following the alleged stabbing of a 25-year-old youth Manish in Delhi's Sunder Nagri area on October 1.
Referring to the incident, Verma accused the Muslims to be behind the incident, claiming Manish was killed by the "Jihadi elements".
According to sources, several other leaders including VHP's International Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain have also made controversial remarks during the event.
Addressing the people who attended the event, Verma called for boycotting the Muslims. During his speech, he also spoke of the Rohingya Muslims.
"Boycott them (Muslims) completely... don't buy anything from their shop, and don't give them any wages," he said during his speech.
AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi while sharing the video slammed the inaction against the BJP MP.
भाजपा-RSS का सांसद देश के राजधानी में, खुली सभा में मुसलमानों का बहिष्कार करने की शपथ ले रहा है। RSS के मोहन ने कहा था कि मुसलमानों में झूठा डर फैलाया जा रहा है।सच तो यही है कि BJP ने मुसलमानों के खिलाफ़ जंग का आगाज़ कर दिया है।दिल्ली CM और @amitshah दिनों ने चुप्पी साध ली है 1/2 pic.twitter.com/X2xMFKLCef— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 9, 2022
Reacting to the BJP parliamentarian's statements, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed tweeted: "... maybe due to this mentality, we were slaves of foreigners."
"Bhagwan Bharat ki raksha kare (May God save India)," Ahmed's tweet in Hindi read.
Several remarks and statements made by the leaders during the 'Aakrosh Sabha' have been condemned by others also.
