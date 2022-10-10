Veteran Socialist Leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies; Condolences pour-in

Lucknow/ Gurugram: Veteran Socialist leader, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and MP, Mulayam Singh Yadav, died here on Monday after a prolonged illness.
His son and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted about his demise.
Mulayam Singh Yadav was 82 and had been on life support system since the past one week. He was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on August 22.
According to hospital sources, he breathed his last at 8.15 a.m. on Monday.
The 82-year-old Samajwadi Party patriarch was facing difficulty in breathing and was under the supervision of an internal medicine expert at the Medanta Hospital, as per sources. Singh was suffering from a urinary infection as well, hospital sources had said.
On Sunday, Medanta Hospital had put out a health bulletin stating that the veteran leader's condition was quite critical and that he was on life-saving drugs.
In her condolence message President Droupadi Murmu called Yadav's death " irreparable loss".
"The death of Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from a humble background, were extraordinary. 'Dharti Putra' Mulayam ji was a veteran leader associated with grassroot. He was respected by people of all parties." she said.
"My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!", she wrote.
While paying rich tribute to the departed leader, Prime Minister Modi called him "a remarkable personality who was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader".
"Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia", Modi wrote in his condolence message.
Three Chief Minister of India's largest state Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Yadav, popularly referred to as "Netaji" by his party supporters and leaders, had also served as the country's Defence Minister.
Congress and other parties too have expressed grief over the sad demise of former Samajwadi Party (SP) President.
"Mulayam Singh Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum. His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key national role on two occasions: Deve Gowda and Gujral govts as Defence Minister, and in 2002, when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for President", Senior Congress leader and the party's media in-charge Jairam Ramesh said.
"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Former Union Defence Minister and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. Netaji was one of the tallest socialist leader our country has seen", Supriya Sule, NCP leader and MP, said.
Chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh too condoled the death of Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep shock and grief over the death of Mulayam Singh. The CM said that Mulayam Singh Yadav, a secularist, came into politics with the inspiration of great leaders like famous socialist leaders Ram Manohar Lohia and famous freedom fighter Raj Narayan.
Rao recalled that Mulayam, who served as the chief minister of the largest state Uttar Pradesh for three terms and also as the Union minister, worked for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections throughout his life.
The chief minister conveyed his deepest condolences to Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav and family members.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of senior leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The mortal remains of the late Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be taken to his native village Sefai in Etawah later on Monday.
In a tweet, the Samajwadi Party informed that the cremation of the late leader will be held in his village on Tuesday at 3.p.m.
A party source said that it has been decided not to bring the mortal remains to Lucknow in view of torrential rains in the state capital.
