Tamil Nadu MBBS, BDS Rank List 2022 - Direct Link to Check

Tamil Nadu MBBS / BDS Rank List 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) is set to publish soon on its official website tnmedicalselection.net the Rank List, also called as Merit List, of the students who have registered for TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET 2022 (NEET UG) based admission in different Medical Courses for the academic year 2022-23.
Candidates who have registered for TN MBBS BDS counselling 2022 should note that the Selection Committee has not confirmed the exact date and time to release the NEET UG Merit List. It will however release it on the official website very soon as the last date of registration is over.
The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME Tamil Nadu) had started through its official website tnmedicalselection.net Online Registration of the students wishing to participate in TN MBBS / BDS Counselling for NEET UG 2022 from September 22, 2022.
The last date for online registration and submission of application was October 03, 2022. Accordingly, students can expect the publication of Merit List that will also contain the rank of the candidates in the next few days.
Candidates who have registered for TN MBBS BDS counselling 2022 should note that the rank list will be published category-wise. This included: Provisional Rank List for MBBS/BDS 2022 2023 session (Management Quota), Provisional Rank List for MBBS/BDS 2022 2023 session (7.5% Reservation) and Provisional Rank List for MBBS/BDS 2022 2023 session (Government Quota).
Candidates should also note that the TN NEET UG Rank List will be in PDF and candidates will be able to download it from the TN Medical Selection official website.
1. Click here to go to the website: tnmedicalselection.net.
2. Under UG Courses, click on the link marked as MBBS/BDS
3. Click on the link marked as "Tamil Nadu NEET UG Rank List 2022
4. Check your name and rank in the list
Candidates should note the seat allotment will be done based on the rank of students in the merit list. It is hence advised that in case of any error in your marks, you should immediately contact the selection committee.
TN Medical Selection Committee has not yet confirmed the Seat Allotment date.
