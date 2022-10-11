logo

 

Welcome Guest! You are here: Home » Business & Economy

Govt receives Rs 307 cr as dividend from Oil India Ltd

This was tweeted by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). Read More

Tuesday October 11, 2022 12:05 PM, IANS

Govt receives Rs 307 cr as dividend from Oil India Ltd

New Delhi: The government has received about Rs 307 crore and Rs 20 crore from Oil India Ltd and MSTC, respectively, as dividend tranches.

This was tweeted by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

 

Last week, the government had received Rs 81 crore and Rs 31 crore from IRCTC and Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co Ltd, respectively, as dividend tranches.

 

It had also received Rs 604 crore, Rs 450 crore and Rs 37 crore from SAIL, HUDCO and IREL, respectively, as dividend tranches last week.


For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

Google News

Share this page

 Post Comments
Note: By posting your comments here you agree to the terms and conditions of www.ummid.com
.
Logo