Solar Eclipse October 25, 2022 - Time and List of Cities, Countries to Watch

Solar Eclipse 2022: A Partial Solar Eclipse will be witnessed on Tuesday October 25, 2022 – a day after Diwali.
The Solar Eclipse will begin in Iceland and will be visible in India and a number of other countries including Saudi Arabia.
A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby obscuring Earth's view of the Sun, totally or partially.
According to astronomers, the partial solar eclipse on Tuesday October 25, 2022 will begin in Iceland at 2:29 pm IST.
It will end at around 6:32 pm (IST) over the Arabian Sea.
Stargazers will be able can see the Partial Solar Eclipse at its maximum from Russia at 4:30 pm (IST).
The Partial Solar Eclipse this Tuesday will be visible in the region covering Europe, Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, Western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and North Indian Ocean.
Most parts of India will also see the Eclipse, except a few states in the northeast region.
"A partial solar eclipse with 41 per cent visibility will be seen on October 25", Rajasthan Government's Department of Science and Technology said.
The Department is organising an event under 'Astro Night Sky Tourism' under which sky gazers will be able to watch the partial solar eclipse on October 25 using glasses in the presence of experts.
"While this is a Solar Eclipse, people in Jaipur will be lucky to witness it as the Sun sets in the west. After this date, such a phenomenon will be seen only on March 20, 2034", the officials said.
"While you watch the eclipse using solar eclipse viewing glasses, experts will demonstrate and guide you to use and watch the eclipse," they added.
In India, the eclipse will be visible at 4:29 pm. It is scheduled to end with the sunset at 5:42 pm. The maximum eclipse time will be at 5:30 pm, the Astronomers said.
The Partial Solar Eclipse on Tuesday will stay for a duration of about 1 hour and 45 minutes. It will be visible for the longest time in Gujarat's Dwarka. People in West Bengal's Kolkata can see it for the shortest time.
A few other cities in India that can witness the partial Solar Eclipse, called as Surya Grahan in Hindi, include New Delhi, Mumbai, Malegaon and Ahmedabad.
Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule, Surat, Pune, Indore, Thane, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Agra, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Mathura, Porbandar, Gandhinagar, Silvasa, and Panaji will also see the eclipse.
Saudi Arabia has announced Salat al-Kusuf (Eclipse Prayer) that will be offered in Masjid al-Haram in Makkah al-Mukarramah after the start of Eclipse Tuesday.
"Salat al-Kusuf (Eclipse Prayer) will be offered in Masjid al-Haram at 01:45 pm (Makkah Time) Tuesday, 25 October 2022 (29 Rabi Al Awwal 1444)", the Presidency of The Two Holy Mosques said.
"Sheikh Bandar Baleelah will be Imam for Salat Al Kusuf (Solar Eclipse Prayer)", it added.
In Malegaon, the Eclipse Prayers will be offered at Jama Masjid Ahle Hadees Motipura.
"The prayers, led by Hafiz w Qari Ikrama Abdul Mateen Faizee, will begin at 04:30 pm", Shahid Faizee, the Trustee of the Motipura mosque said.
"Renowned Islamic Scholar Sheikh Shaban Bedar will deliver the Khutbah (Serman) after the Eclipse prayers", he said adding, Salat al-Kusuf and Khutbah are Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (SAWS).
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.