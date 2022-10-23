Mohammed bin Salman likely to visit India, Pakistan in November

New Delhi/Islamabad: Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is expected to visit India and Pakistan next month, according to reports.
The Saudi Crown Prince is likely to visit the two countries on November 14 while on his way to the G20 summit in Bali (Indonesia), reports quoting sources said.
The Crown Prince is visiting India on Modi's invitation, they added. It would be a day-long visit. Mohammed bin Salman had earlier visited India in 2019.
Earlier, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman had visited India last week, which had coincided with the OPEC+ taking a decision to cut oil production.
Meanwhile, Pakistan hopes Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the country will lead to yet another financial bailout package from the oil-rich Arab nation, the media reported.
Though officials are tight-lipped and not sharing details of the visit, sources confirmed to The Express Tribune that the two countries were in touch to prepare for the visit.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited the Saudi de facto ruler on a visit to Pakistan when he visited Saudi Arabia in July.
The visit comes at a time when the coalition government led by Shehbaz is facing an imminent long march of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and when Saudi Arabia is involved in a diplomatic row with the US over the recent cut in oil supplies by major exporting countries.
Pakistan in a surprise and significant move took a public stance on the US-Saudi row and backed Riyadh's position, Express Tribune reported.
"To me it was quite unprecedented and surprising when Pakistan took a public position on an issue where we don't have any direct role," commented a policy expert, who previously worked with the government to bring investment in the country. He requested not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.
But the statement in favour of Saudi Arabia at this juncture may help Pakistan get the much needed financial support from Riyadh.
The US has been "furious" over the OPEC+ move to cut oil supplies by 2 million barrels a day despite request by President Joe Biden to the contrary.
Biden warned that Saudi Arabia will have to face consequences of the decision and that his administration would revisit the 80-year long bilateral relationship with the Arab country.
Saudi Arabia on the other hand denies any "political angle" behind the OPEC+ decision, insisting the move was timely and was taken to "stablise" the crude market.
At the same time, a strong section in the United States has warned the Biden administration against any thing that could harm the Saudi-US relation.
Against this backdrop, the visit of the Saudi crown prince would be closely watched.
Sources said the government was keen to revive the multi-billion dollar investment plan that Saudi Arabia had agreed to do in Pakistan when MBS visited Islamabad in February 2019, Express Tribune reported.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.