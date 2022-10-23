Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2022: Choice Filling (Round 1) starts today

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2022 Choice Filling: NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2022 in coordination with the Principal/Controller, SMS Medical College and Attached Hospitals, Jaipur has started on its official website rajneetug2022.in Choice Filling for NEET UG MBBS/BDS Counselling Round 1 from today i.e. Sunday October 23, 2022.
The NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board-2022 started NEET UG Choice Filling today after releasing the MBBS and BDS Combined Merit List on its official website.
Candidates should also note that they are required to submit their choices, options and college preferences before October 27, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: rajneetug2022.in.
2. Click on "Fill Choices".
3. Enter Application ID, Date of Birth and Phone Number.
4. Enter Captcha Code and proceed for the Choice form Filling as per your desired option.
Candidates should note auto-locking of the choices and options filled will be done at 05:00 pm on October 27, 2022.
Candidates should also note that printing of the on-line application form after auto-locking of the choices filled and saved by the candidates can be done on October 28, 2022.
Rajasthan Medical Counselling board has published on October 16, NEET UG 2022 Seat Matrix. Candidates should carefully study the seat matrix before proceeding for choice filling.
Candidates whose names will appear in the Merit List will be allowed to use Choice Filling option from October 22 to 27, 2022.
The board will publish on October 31, 2022 the First Round Allotment Information based on the choices and options entered by the candidates.
Candidates will be able to print allotment letter on-line through website from November 01 to 04, 2022. Reporting cum joining date is also the same.
NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counseling Board 2022 in coordination with the Principal Govt Dental College Jaipur started from October 13, 2022 Online Registration for NEET UG Counselling through its official website rajneetug2022.in.
The Board had published the NEET UG Provisional List 2022 of PWD, Defence/PM and NRI candidates for document verification on October 19, 2022. As per the schedule released by the board, list for document verification for newly registered candidates is published on October 21, 2022.
