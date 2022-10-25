In Istanbul, OIC further strengthens campaign against Islamophobia, disinformation

Istanbul: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) adopted a declaration to fight against disinformation and Islamophobia at the end of a meeting in Istanbul, Türkiye's communications director said on Saturday.
"Undoubtedly, disinformation and Islamophobia are among the strategies used by the colonial order established in the context of media and information in the international arena", Fahrettin Altun said at a news conference following the 12th Conference of the Information Ministers of the OIC.
"Therefore, we need to wage an effective and multidimensional struggle in solidarity against this colonial order. For this reason, we have accepted the Istanbul Declaration at our Conference today," he added.
During the two-day conference in Istanbul, ministers and high-level representatives from 57 countries discussed several issues, seeking to deepen cooperation in the fields of media, communications, and information in the Islamic world, UNA-OIC reported citing Anadolu news agency.
The conference, held under the theme of “Combating Disinformation and Islamophobia in the Post-Truth Era,” aimed at developing and strengthening the cooperation of Islamic countries in the field of media and communications.
The Istanbul Declaration was adopted at a critical time when the countries struggle against Islamophobia, Altun said.
"In the declaration, we emphasized the importance of combating systematic disinformation in the digital age we live in", he said.
"We have pointed out the threat that disinformation activities and fake news pose to the security of individuals and countries, as well as to the Muslim community and minorities around the world", he added.
The Istanbul Declaration comes over six months after the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution declaring March 15 as "International Day to Combat Islamophobia".
The resolution was introduced in UNGA by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
To mark March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia was originally decided by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), at its 47th Session held in Niamey, Niger on 27-28 November 2020.
Consequently, the first International Day to Combat Islamophobia was observed by OIC countries in 2021.
