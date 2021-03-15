OIC observes International Day to Combat Islamophobia

Jeddah/Islamabad: Organistaion of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the 57-member powerful body representing world Muslims, observed the first “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” Monday March 15, 2021.
The OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), in its 47th Session held in Niamey, Niger on 27-28 November 2020 had decided to mark March 15 as “International Day to Combat Islamophobia”.
Accordingly the OIC on Monday which coincided with March 15 observed the first International Day to Combat Islamophobia.
As many as 51 innocent Muslim worshippers were killed in Christchurch, New Zealand terrorist attack on March 15, 2019.
Marking the second anniversary of the 15 March 2019 terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand and observing the first “International Day to Combat Islamophobia”, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen paid tribute to the fallen martyrs and renewed the OIC’s deep sympathy and solidarity with the families of the victims.
At the same time, OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen renewed the organisation’s call to the United Nations, and other international and regional organizations for the observance of March 15 of each year as an "International Day to Combat Islamophobia”.
“The day is observed so in order to consolidate global awareness about curbing this phenomenon, intolerance and hatred towards Muslims”, the OIC Secretary General said.
Marking this occasion, the OIC will also hold a high-level event in New York on March 17.
Meanwhile, Pakistan on Monday joined the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in observing the first-ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’.
Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) in a statement said the OIC’s unanimous support for the designation of March 15 as ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’ was a reflection of the sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world.
“The scourge of Islamophobia, fuelled by populism, hate speech, and lack of knowledge and disinformation, is causing unimaginable suffering to Muslim minorities around the world,” the FO statement added.
It said Islamophobia had taken many forms - including inter alia negative profiling, mob lynchings by cow vigilantes, discriminatory laws, attacks on women for wearing hijabs, ban on minarets, negative propaganda and disinformation campaigns, manifestos of far-right parties, deliberate vandalism of Islamic symbols, and holy sites, and attempts to link and equate Islam with terrorism.
“Such acts imperil our shared aspirations for a peaceful world and harmonious future for all,” the statement added.
The FO said Pakistan had always supported and continues to lead international efforts for building bridges between cultures and civilizations.
“Through the observance of this Day, we want to build a better understanding of Islam and Islamic precepts,” it said.
“We intend to send a message of international solidarity and cooperation. We remain determined to promote values of peaceful co-existence as well as inter-faith and cultural harmony,” the FO said.
