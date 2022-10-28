logo

 

Friday October 28, 2022 6:49 PM, IANS

Windows 11 'Phone Link' lets users to connect to Android Phones via hotspot

San Francisco: With an aim to enhance user experience, tech giant Microsoft has released a Windows 11 preview build that will contain an update for "Phone Link".

'Phone Link' will allow users to connect directly to their Android phone from their computer through a mobile hotspot.

 


According to Android Authority, Windows Central reported that Microsoft is currently pushing out a Windows 11 preview build that's only available to Insiders on its Dev Channel.

Some issues and improvements have been addressed in this preview build. Additionally, it appears that Microsoft's Phone Link app will also be updated in the new build.

 

With this update, users will be able to directly connect Windows 11 to their phone's mobile hotspot by using the Windows Wi-Fi panel.

The new feature works similarly to how macOS can easily connect with an iPhone hotspot, it added.

However, the new Phone Link feature is currently only available for Samsung handsets running One UI 4.1.1 and higher.

Microsoft may later decide to provide compatibility for additional devices, like the Surface Duo, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Microsoft recently started rolling out Android 12L to the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2, to build stronger connections between Windows 11 PC and the Duo devices.

 

