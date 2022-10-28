Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 First Selection List - Direct Link

Maharashtra NEET UG MBBS / BDS / Nursing Selection List: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish today i.e. Friday October 28, 2022 on its official website cetcell.net.in NEET UG 2022 First Selection List of CAP Round 1 Counseliing conducted for admission in First Year Health Science Courses MBBS and BDS (Group A) and BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B P&O/ B.Sc. Nursing (Group C).
"Declaration of 1st Round Selection List for Group A - MBBS / BDS and Group C - BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B P&O/ B.Sc. Nursing Courses will be on Friday October 28, 2022", Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2022 says.
Candidates who are allotted seats in the CAP Round 1 of NEET UG 2022 Counselling in Maharashtra should confirm their admission before November 04, 2022.
Candidates should note that CAP Round 1 Selection List will be prepared and allotment of seats will be done based on Preference Form (Option and Choice Form) submitted till 05:30 pm on October 27, 2022.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.net.in.
2. Click on 'NEET UG - 2022: First Selection List (For Group A and Group C) dated 28.10.2022' in the Notifications section of the Home Page.
3. The selection list, also called as allotment list, containing names of students and allotted college will open in PDF form.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed the date to publish the NEET UG Selection List, also called as NEET UG First Round Seat Allotment. It is silent on time. However, it will release the admission result anytime by today evening.
Candidates participating in Maharashtra medical counselling should note that the state CET Cell will publish today the selection list of MBBS and BDS (Group A) and BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B P&O/ B.Sc. Nursing (Group C) only.
The selection list for BUMS, BAMS, BHMS and other AYUSH courses in Group B will be released later though the registration for these courses was started together.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Cell has started through its official website cetcell.net.in from October 17, 2022 Online Registration for NEET UG 2022 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
The CET Cell published the Common Merit List on October 25, 2022.
• Release of Notification and Information Brochure: October 17, 2022
• Online Registration Start Date: October 17, 2022
• Last date of registration / application and fee payment: October 22, 2022
• Uploading of coloured scanned copy of original requisite documents on portal as per the list: October 17 to 24, 2022 till 05:00 pm
• Publication of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDS Group C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing: October 20, 2022
• Online Filling of Preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS Group C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursin: October 21 to 27, 2022 till 05:30 pm
• Publication of Provisional Merit List of registered candidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTh/ BOTh/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ B.Sc (Nursing): October 25, 2022
• Declaration of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDS Group C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing: October 28, 2022
• Physical Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque: October 29 to November 04, 2022 upto 05:30 pm
Meanwhile, candidates are also advised to read carefully the Information Brochure of Maharashtra CET Cell Medical and Dental admission counselling published on the official website before proceeding for the registration.
