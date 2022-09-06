DTE Post SSC Diploma 2022 CAP Round 2 Allotment Today - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic CAP Round 2 Allotment 2022: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is set to publish on its official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Tuesday September 06, 2022 the result of CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment of the students seeking admission in First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2022-23.
Candidates should note that based on the choices filled and rank in the Final Merit List students will be allotted seats in CAP Round II the result of which will be released today.
DTE Maharashtra had released Vacant Seats for Round 2 on August 31. Candidates were asked to submit college options and choices for CAP Round 2 till September 04, 2022.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked as "Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II (New)" on the Home Page.
3. Login using your Application ID starting with DEN22 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on "Continue" to check CAP Round 2 Allotment result and name of the college allotted to you.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not mentioned any specific time to publish the Polytechnic Admission 2022 CAP Round 2 allotment result. It will however be released any time by today evening.
Students should also note that after the display of Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 2 result today, confirmation of the offered/allotted seat should be done from September 07 to 10, 2022, as per the Post SSC Diploma admission and counselling schedule.
DTE Maharashtra had published the Final Merit List on August 18, 2022. Based on this list Post SSC Diploma CAP Round 1 allotment result was published on August 25, 2022.
• Online Registration: June 02 to August 11, 2022
• Display of the Final Merit List: August 18, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I : August 25, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II : August 31, 2022
• Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round- II through candidate’Log-in by the Candidates: September 01 to 04, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II: September 06, 2022.
• Confirmation of admission CAP Round 2: September 07 to 10, 2022
• Display of Provisional Seat Matrix and Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III: September 12, 2022
• Display of provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III: September 17, 2022
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
