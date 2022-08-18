DTE Post SSC Diploma 2022 Final Merit List Today - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Polytechnic Admission Final Merit List 2022: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE Maharashtra) is set to publish on its official website poly22.dtemaharashtra.gov.in today i.e. Thursday August 18, 2022 Final Merit List of the candidates who have registered for Admission to First Year Post SSC Diploma in Technical and Polytechnic Courses in Engineering, Technology for the year 2022-23.
DTE Maharashtra had published the Provisional Merit List of Candidates on August 13, 2022. Students were asked to check their details and raise request for correction, if any, before August 17, 2022.
After assessing all correction requests, DTE Maharashtra will publish today i.e. Thursday August 18, 2022 the Final Merit List of candidates who have registering for Post SSC Diploma Admission Counselling for the academic year 2022-23.
Candidates should note that all further admission process, including the CAP Round 1 and consequent round allotments will be done based on the Final Merit List. No change will be allowed in the Merit List henceforth.
After the publication of Final Merit List today, candidates will need to submit their options on or before August 23, 2022.
Based on the selected options, CAP Round 1 allotment will be published on August 25, 2022.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2.Click on the link marked with "Click Here to View Candidate Final Merit Status" under Online System section of the home page.
3. The Provisional Merit List for First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology Admissions will get open in PDF form.
4. Check your name and other details. Report to DTE in case of error.
1. Click here to go to Admission Page: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2.Click on the link marked with "Click Here to View Candidate Final Merit Status" under Online System section of the home page.
3. The Provisional Merit List for First Year Post SSC Diploma Technical Courses in Engineering/Technology Admissions will get open in PDF form.
4. Check your name and other details. Report to DTE in case of error.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has just mentioned date, and not specified any time to release the 2022 Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering Final Merit List. However, it will release the list any time by today evening.
• Online Registration: June 02 to August 11, 2022 (Originally June 30. First extended till July 07, then till July 14, July 21, July 28 and August 04, and now till August 11, 2022.)
• Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 13, 2022
• Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: August 14 to 17, 2022.
• Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 18, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 19, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I : August 25, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II : August 31, 2022
• Online Registration: June 02 to August 11, 2022 (Originally June 30. First extended till July 07, then till July 14, July 21, July 28 and August 04, and now till August 11, 2022.)
• Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 13, 2022
• Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: August 14 to 17, 2022.
• Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: August 18, 2022
• Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: August 19, 2022
• Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I : August 25, 2022
• Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II : August 31, 2022
Admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma in Maharashtra was started on June 02, 2022. DTE Maharashtra released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, along with CAP Round dates.
Last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra was originally fixed as June 30, 2022. It was however extended six times - first time till July 07, second time till July 14, third time till July 21, fourth time till July 28, fifth time till August 04, and the sixth and final time till August 11, 2022.
Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.